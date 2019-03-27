Congratulations! You're about to have a baby. But before your life is all sleepless nights and ceaseless diaper changes, we think you deserve to take a moment for yourself—because strange cravings, bloated feet, and crazy hormones are no easy feat to deal with. Cue the babymoon, a last romantic getaway, during which you and your partner get one more chance to do as you please as a family of two. Whether you want a stress-free beach trip or a peaceful dose of mother nature, these are the best spots to bond, pamper, and satisfy your cravings.

1. The Surf Club, Florida

Happy mama equals a happy baby, and a trip to the glamorous Surf Club, just North of Miami Beach, will help you achieve just that. The 1930s retreat—once a playground for the rich and famous (ahem, Elizabeth Taylor)—is now a modern-slash-art-deco masterpiece.

Spend the day relaxing with a good book and sipping imaginative mocktails in one of the newly opened oceanfront cabanas. Perfect for a momma-to-be, cabanas come complete with AC, a full bathroom, and a lanai deck for lounging with a view of the Atlantic.

Book a full body prenatal massage at the onsite spa and partake in one of the wellness center's meditation workshops. For lunch, head over to Planta South Beach a 10o percent plant-based restaurant and order a couple of fish-free (but oh so satisfying) sushi rolls. Later, make a reservation at Thomas Keller's The Surf Club Restaurant for dinner and indulge in the classic dishes you've been craving, like Fettuccini Alfredo with black truffles, roasted free range chicken, or the prime beef short rib wellington. Share larger dishes with your spouse or savor them all by yourself.

2. Post Ranch Inn, California

For a breath of fresh air, take a trip to the Post Ranch Inn, set on a secluded 100-acre property in Big Sur, 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean. The serene ranch, crafted from all-natural materials and recycled redwoods native to the area, seamlessly blends into its surroundings. It's the ideal place to catch a bit of quiet before busy nights with a newborn.

Soak tired feet in the outdoor free-standing bath tubs and spend your days whale watching from one of the three heated infinity pools offering panoramic views.

Getting in all of your fruits and veggies comes easy here, with the freshest produce right at your fingertips. Take a culinary tour through the onsite veggie garden before eating at Post Ranch Inn's cliffside restaurant, Sierra Mar, where the chefs make magical three- or four-course dinners using ingredients grown on-site.

3. Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado

This 19th-century ghost mining town-turned-luxury resort is the perfect way to get in a last minute adventure: Stay in one of Dunton Hot Spring's original miners' cabins, soothe achy joints in the bath house, peruse the library, and trek up to the waterfall. Though you don't have to over-exert yourself. Located at the foot of the San Juan Mountains, the property includes on 1600 acres of calming wilderness—and still boasts Wifi throughout—making it a great place to unplug and unwind.

Spend your days hiking through wildflowers and playing lawn games. At night, hang in the saloon or take in a movie in the Dance Hall screening room. Hungry? Dunton's renowned chefs create new menus each day, including custom breakfast, a lunchtime picnic, and a ranch style dinner fit for a queen.

4. L'Auberge de Sedona, Arizona

A pre-baby vacay at L'Auberge de Sedona surrounded by the mystical red rocks is a surefire way to recharge. Nestle into one of the luxurious garden cottages, all outfitted with fireplaces, private decks, and outdoor cedar showers.

Book a sedona dreams treatment at the spa, where they use organic, all-natural ingredients to exfoliate skin and a coconut-argan oil accompanied by warm stones to work on sore muscles. Have breakfast with the resort's cutest residents at the morning duck feed, plan a day trip to Grand Canyon National Park (about 2 hours from the resort), and take part in a memorable—and romantic—full moon meditation or a stargazing session with a local astronomer.

5. Blackberry Mountain, Tennessee

In the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, a trip to Blackberry Mountain is all about getting back to nature, with creekside meditations, forest bathing, kayaking, and canoeing. Visit the main Hub area for arts and crafts or to take part in cooking sessions in the learning kitchen. Later, spend some time at The Nest spa, where the healing properties of nature are incorporated into each one of the treatments. Book a couples sound bath meditation or a mountain mama massage before going for a float in the outdoor pool—heated year-round. When hunger hits, head over to the award-winning Three Sisters restaurant (named after the three-peaked mountain view visible when approaching the resort), where chefs use the highest quality ingredients to prepare nourishing meals for you and your babe.

6. Chatham Bars Inn, Massachusetts

This quintessential New England retreat by the sea has a bit of everything, from tennis courts and golf courses to beach cabanas and a five-star spa. Plus, though the Cape may seem a summertime destination, Chatham Bars Inn is open year-round if you've got a spring or fall baby on the way and you want to avoid the summer crowds.

Cruise the bay on one of the Inn's boats, take a leisurely bike ride through town, and book a guided tour of Chatham Bar Inn's 8-acre farm. Spend your afternoons at the spa getting a mother of pearl massage, which uses organic oils to nourish the skin and can be tailored to individual mamas-to-be. Finish the day watching the sunset on an Adirondack chair then sipping on some non alcoholic bubbly at one of the Inn's idyllic seaside clambakes.

