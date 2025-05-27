11 Movie Filming Locations That Make Perfect Road Trip Destinations

Movies give us so much. They provide entertainment, a much-needed escape, education, insight into lives far different from our own. And sometimes, movies also give us a strong sense of wanderlust—whether it's a road trip movie or just a film set a few states away from home.

If you've ever watched The Notebook and longed to roam the quaint streets of Seabrook, or cheered as Forrest Gump made it to Maine on his iconic run, or wanted to recreate Michelle and Barack's date from Southside With You, we've compiled a list of movie filming locations that make the ideal road trip destinations across the United States. Some of these places aren't on the main tourist trail, which only adds to the adventure feel of it all. Happy driving!

1. 'The Notebook'

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Notebook—based on the book by Nicholas Sparks and starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams—is arguably every millennial's favorite romantic drama. The film was set in the 1940s in the (sadly fictional) town of Seabrook, South Carolina. In reality, it was filmed in and around Charleston, SC.

(Image credit: Alamy)

While of course Charleston is a tourist favorite, for the full Notebook experience, you'll want to head just outside the bigger city to nearby Mount Pleasant. The Old Village there is where many of the Seabrook scenes were filmed—so you can roam the quaint village streets eating an ice cream and pretending to live out your very own period drama. Check out the charming mom-and-pop shops in the village, tour the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, or visit Boone Hall Plantation. The building served as Allie's summer home in the film, and today focuses on honoring the legacy of Black Americans.

Where to stay:

The Post House Inn. Rates start at $299 per night.

Hampton Inn & Suites Charleston/Mt. Pleasant-Isle of Palms. Rates start at $152 per night.

2. 'The Birds'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Alfred Hitchcock's classic 1963 horror film The Birds, starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, was set between San Francisco and Bodega Bay, California, and filmed there as well as in L.A. Bodega Bay is a stunning village along the coast, where businesses like The Tides Wharf & Restaurant proudly show off their cinematic heritage to this day, and it makes an ideal road trip stop.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Whether you're driving up or down the Pacific Coast Highway, it's worth spending a night in Bodega Bay. The Tides restaurant is the best place to experience a little of Hitchcock's world (sans the terrifying bird attacks), and you can even stay in one of the establishment's stunning rooms overlooking the ocean. The local area also boasts a plethora of spas, galleries and plenty of opportunities for adventure—from hikes among the redwoods to horse-riding on the beach.

Where to stay:

The Inn at the Tides. Rates start at $249 per night.

The Lodge at Bodega Bay. Rates start at $329 per night.

3. 'Moonlight'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Barry Jenkins' Moonlight won the 2017 Oscar for Best Picture, thanks to its stunning portrayal of a young Black boy's coming of age. Set in Miami, Florida, the movie was filmed well off the tourist trail. But if you drive down to The Magic City, among the many better known sights that Miami offers, there's one filming location from Moonlight in particular that is well worth a visit.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Virginia Key Beach is where the movie's protagonist, Little, learns to swim—not only does this location make a lovely place for a beach day out, but it's also replete with history. If you decide to take a free eco-history tour, you'll learn about how, in 1945 under Jim Crow, Virginia Key became the area's first public beach for people of color in response to a protest organized by members of the local Black community. If you're staying the night, we recommend booking a room in Downtown Miami's Hotel Beaux Art, or Miami Beach's Savoy Hotel.

Where to stay:

Hotel Beaux Arts, Marriott Autograph Collection. Rates start at $340 per night.

The Savoy Hotel & Beach Club - Miami Beach. Rates start at $170 per night.

4. 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'

(Image credit: Alamy)

The beloved 2004 indie drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Kate Winslet and a serious Jim Carrey, was filmed in various locations around New York state—from New York City to Montauk. Apart from iconic scenes on the Metro North train, the latter is perhaps the most memorable setting for the film.

(Image credit: Alamy)

To immerse yourself in the world of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, you'll want to drive to Montauk and start by taking in the sights during a long walk on Kirk Park Beach, where Joel first sees Clementine. Meanwhile, Montauk is a totally charming seaside town, with stunning accommodation options. While there, browse its character-filled shops, eat amazing fresh seafood, or maybe even learn to surf or kayak.

Where to stay:

Montauk Yacht Club. Rates start at $206 per night.

Hero Beach Club. Rates start at $200 per night.

5. 'High School Musical'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sorry to burst your bubble, but though the High School Musical film series was set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, it was actually filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah. But don't be too disappointed, because Salt Lake is an incredible place to visit on a road trip—and East High School really does exist there, so you can take a pilgrimage to the home of the Wildcats (sadly, actually the Leopards IRL).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While OG High School Musical fans may want a selfie with East High in the background, let's be honest—that will only entertain you for a few minutes. Make the most of your time in Salt Lake by visiting landmarks like the jaw-dropping Temple Square and the Utah State Capitol, taking in some culture at the Natural History Museum of Utah or Gilgal Sculpture Garden, and generally marveling at the beauty of the mountains that serve as the city's backdrop.

Where to stay:

The Little America Hotel - Salt Lake City. Rates start at $167 per night.

evo Hotel Salt Lake City. Rates start at $136 per night.

6. 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hopefully your road trip doesn't involve anyone skipping school like Ferris Bueller was prone to do in this 1986 John Hughes classic. Still, Ferris had the right idea when he spent an unforgettable day taking in the best that Chicago, Illinois has to offer. And yes, many of the movie's scenes were in fact filmed in the Midwestern city.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Retrace Ferris' steps by first checking out the awe-inspiring view from Skydeck in Willis Tower (AKA the Sears Tower). Then head over to the Art Institute of Chicago, where you can take a free tour, and see if you can spot the painting "A Sunday on La Grande Jatte" by Georges Seurat, which you'll recognize from the movie. And make sure you don't leave the Windy City without taking in a Cubs game at the historic Wrigley Field, where Ferris and his friends also enjoyed a smidge of baseball.

Where to stay:

The Willows Hotel. Rates start at $118 per night.

SOPHY - Hyde Park. Rates start at $247

7. 'Little Miss Sunshine'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Little Miss Sunshine has had a place in our hearts since its release in 2006. Starring Abigail Breslin as an unlikely child beauty pageant contestant, plus Paul Dano, Alan Arkin and Toni Collette as dysfunctional members of her family, it saw the gang travel from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Redondo Beach, California. Obviously, this is a road trip movie, so you could just retrace the family's entire route—but for our purposes, let's focus on the picturesque town of Flagstaff, Arizona.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Flagstaff is a popular skiing destination, but beyond winter sports, it's absolutely worth staying a night or two. The hiking trails are out of this world—especially since once you're back in town, you can catch a beer at a local brewery or enjoy a pizza at local favorite Fat Olives. If hiking isn't your cup of tea, you can also visit the Museum of Northern Arizona, which offers exhibits around Native culture, or reach for the stars at the Lowell Observatory, especially if you're traveling with kids.

Where to stay:

The Little America Hotel - Flagstaff. Rates start at $159 per night.

Americana Motor Hotel Flagstaff Route 66. Rates start at $119 per night.

8. 'Forrest Gump'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump famously ran across the U.S. and back, and back again. You could emulate him in a car if you felt so inclined, or you could just pick one filming location from the 1994 classic and really commit to it. If you picked option B, may we kindly suggest you head over to the Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum in Port Clyde, Maine?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Marshall Point Lighthouse is where Forrest famously turns around to head back West again. Aside from that, it's a beautiful building, which also features a highly rated museum and gift shop. Port Clyde is a charming but tiny seaside hamlet, so after you've walked around, we recommend staying the night at The Craignair Inn by the Sea in nearby Spruce Head, or at the East Wind Inn & Suites in nearby Tenants Harbor.

Where to stay:

East Wind Inn & Suites. Rates start at $160 per night.

The Craignair Inn by the Sea. Rates start at $187 per night.

9. 'The Social Network'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Aside from Legally Blonde (which was filmed at U.C.L.A.), The Social Network has to be one of the most famous movies set at Harvard University—yet it wasn't filmed at Harvard at all. In fact, the film about the creation of Facebook was partially filmed instead at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Luckily for film buffs with a penchant for road travel, though, the Johns Hopkins campus makes for a beautiful pit stop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether or not you're traveling with prospective students, a pretty college town is always a good idea for a road trip stop. To visit Johns Hopkins in style, stay at the nearby Study hotel or the Inn at The Colonnade Baltimore, then head over for a walk around campus—or register for a guided tour. See if you can spot Latrobe Hall, which served as Mark Zuckerberg's dorm in the film. And while you're there, why not take in one of the many cultural experiences the university and surrounding area have to offer?

Where to stay:

The Study at Johns Hopkins. Rates start at $249 per night.

Inn at The Colonnade Baltimore, a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. Rates start at $185.

10. 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Scorsese's 2023 masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon was mostly filmed around Osage County, Oklahoma, including in the town of Pawhuska. If you loved the movie—and more importantly for our purposes, its setting—you'll love Pawhuska.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hang your cowboy hat for the night at The Pioneer Woman Boarding House, or at the Frontier Hotel on Main Street—both of which are favorites of travelers thanks to the warm welcome you'll receive and their oodles of character. While in town, visit the Osage Nation Museum or the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum, and make sure to grab some BBQ. And don't forget to explore the incredible nature around the area—including the Osage Hills State Park where some scenes from the movie were filmed.

Where to stay:

Frontier Hotel. Rates start at $179 per night.

The Pioneer Woman Boarding House. Rates start at $269 per night.

11. 'Black Panther'

(Image credit: Alamy)

Bet you didn't expect to see this particular movie on the list, since much of it is set in the fictional kingdom of Wakanda—nominally in East Africa. In reality, though, the 2018 superhero flick wasn't filmed in Africa at all: It was filmed in Argentina, South Korea... and Atlanta, Georgia. This is handy for a steps-retracing road trip, mind you.

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're keen to see some Black Panther filming locations, you'll want to take a peek at the imposing Atlanta City Hall, then head to the High Museum of Art for a little culture trip. Lastly, you'll want to stroll through the Metropolitan Business and Arts District, which is a very cool, artsy area these days. Black Panther aside, must-sees in Atlanta include The Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Georgia Aquarium, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Where to stay:

The St. Regis Atlanta. Rates start at $805 per night.

Hotel Clermont. Rates start at $159 per night.