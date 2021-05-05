The 13 Best Luggage Sets Money Can Buy

Ah, summer. You might not have three months' worth of vacation anymore, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still plan a trip or four once the weather heats up. If packing isn’t hard enoughchoosing what to pack all your sundresses and bathing suits in has become a dilemma, too. Plus, it can be almost impossible to figure out which collection of bags is actually yours at baggage claim. To make traveling a little less stressful, we’ve rounded up the perfectly paired luggage sets that you can buy just in time for your next summer getaway.

Best for Instagram

1. CALPAK Astyll Set

The suitcase that nearly every blogger has been loving recently. CALPAK is known for their stylish colors and patterns, but this sleek marble design makes a statement without being too flashy.

Best Vintage Pick

2. COTRUNKAGE Vintage Luggage Set

If you love old Hollywood movies, this set is for you. From the peachy color to the strapped details, pick this set up for a touch of vintage glamour on your next vacation.

Most Popular

3. SHOP IT Away, Set of Two

There's a reason everyone you know is obsessed with Away. This set is meticulously designed to make traveling a breeze, with USB charging capabilities, built-in locks, and compartments that fit everything à la Mary Poppins' handbag.

Best for Getting to You Fast

4. Amazon Basics Geometric Hard Shell Expandable Spinner Set

You already love to shop on Amazon for just about everything, so why not buy your luggage from there, too? This vibrant green option comes with Prime shipping, so it's perfect for last-minute plans.

Best Lightweight Option

5. Mia Toro ITALY Illeso Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Mia Toro suitcases are known for their durability, so this set is guaranteed to last you for a lifetime of adventures. But it's so designed to be super lightweight, so you don't have to worry about lugging it through the airport.

Best Metallic Option

6. iFLY Hardside Fibertech Luggage

Rose gold is a year-round millennial favorite, but this set is anything but basic. It's also equipped with secret packing compartments, so you can finally stop overpacking your carry-on.

Best for a Budget

7. Rockland Galleria Softside Expandable Luggage Set

If you're traveling with the family this summer, consider this four-piece set from Rockland. Not only is it super affordable (it's under $100 for four pieces!) but the print is cute without being childish.

Best Modern Pick

8. Merax Lightweight Spinner Luggage Set

These suitcases are actually designed to make traveling more comfortable thanks to features like ergonomic aluminum handles. Its expandable frame also means that you can pack more without having to carry more suitcases.

Best for Minimalists

9. Lipault Travel Set Carry-On & Duffel

If you're traveling for work this summer, consider carrying more demure luggage. This effortlessly put-together set might be on the pricier side, but its durable nylon material won't fall apart.

Most Stylish

10. Mark & Graham Terminal 1 Luggage Set

With these monogrammed babies, you'll feel like you're embarking on a chic vacation to France, even if you're just visiting your parents. Also, the brand offers a lifetime warranty, so you never have to worry about having to replace it.

Most Classic

11. Samsonite Pivot 2 Three-Piece Set

When it comes to luggage, Samsonite is a tried-and-tested classic. This new ice-blue set has everything you could need (TSA-approved locks, USB port, padded pocket, I could go on), and comes in at an unbeatable price.

Best for Bachelorettes

12. Juicy Couture Sadie Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Life's too short to carry boring luggage. This pastel tie-dyed set from Juicy Couture will really stand out at baggage claim, so you'll never have to guess which one is yours ever again.

Best Reviewed

13. Coolife Suitcase Spinner Set

The internet loves this bag. With over 50 five-star reviews, you know you're getting a good deal. Plus, it comes in almost every color imaginable, so you honestly can't go wrong.

