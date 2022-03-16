Just like your well-loved closet staples, your suitcase also deserves a refresh for the new season. Today's wide assortment of luggage brands means there's a great option for every kind of traveler. Whether you prefer sleek, minimalist weekender styles and carry-ons or statement-making suitcases with space for everything you need, we've got the one for you. Ahead, the best luggage brands to invest in ahead of your getaway.

Rimowa

Founded in 1898 and operated as a small, family-run business out of Cologne, Germany, RIMOWA's dedication to craftsmanship has always been a top priority for the heritage brand—known for creating the very first aluminum trunk. Inspired by aviation, RIMOWA's signature grooves are a nod to the first all-metal aircraft that has the same distinctive ridges. Made in Cologne, 80 percen of the brand's suitcases are still crafted by hand.

Paravel

Founded in 2016 by two avid travelers, Paravel checks all of the boxes when it comes to functional luggage. Plus, the brand is committed to using upcycled and sustainable materials for each design. Their Aviator Carry-On was the first-ever carbon neutral suitcase, made from recycled aluminum, zippers, and plastic bottles.

Briggs & Riley

Using patented innovations, Briggs & Riley offers both hard and soft-sided designs. The brand's lifetime guarantee means a one-time investment will serve all of your travel needs for, well...forever.

AWAY

When Jen Rubio's run-of-the-mill carry-on fell apart in a Swiss airport, she placed a call to her former Warby Parker colleague Stephanie Korey, and AWAY was born. Today, the brand continues to produce sleek, lightweight designs that come in an assortment of poppy hues.

Globe-Trotter

Globe-Trotter was established in 1897 in Germany, with many of the timeless shapes and styles remaining unchanged today.Their pieces are crafted with the utmost attention to detail, using some manufacturing methods that date back to the Victorian era.

Roam Luggage

Started by two Tumi alumni, Roam Luggage was invented to express individuality in the luggage sector. Suitcases are fully customizable, so you can match yours to your personal style. They're all assembled by hand in the U.S.

Tuplus

The first TUPLUS carry-on took nearly two years to perfect. With team members hailing from industries including engineering and graphic design, it's no wonder that TUPLUS excels in both function and style.