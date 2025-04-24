These 22 J.Crew Vacation-Ready Sale Finds Are Going Straight Into My Suitcase

Your packing list is sorted.

I'm about to jet off to Los Angeles for a week of concerts, beach days, and general exploring, so I need a travel capsule wardrobe that can keep up with my agenda. But after accounting for airfare and hotel expenses, my budget doesn't have much room to spare. That's why I'm shopping J.Crew's massive sale for all my vacation wardrobe needs.

Here's what you need to know before we dive into the warm-weather goodness. From now through April 28, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off its summer fashion styles. From effortless linen pants to pretty dresses and plenty of chic bikinis, the sale's 12 pages have everything I need to stock my carry-on suitcase.

For my complete J.Crew summer vacation shopping list, keep scrolling. Not only can you mix and match these pieces to create a plethora of cute summer outfits, but each one also rings in at $100 or under.

J.Crew, Harbor Pant in Linen (Were $110)
J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $110)

These pants are a fan-favorite for a reason—they’re lightweight, breathable, and feature a comfortable yet elevated fit. Get your hands on your favorite shade before they inevitably sell out.

J.Crew , Crochet-Trim Dress (Was $138)

J.Crew
Crochet-Trim Dress (Was $138)

Nothing says summer like a white sundress. The vacation vibes are taken up a notch with the pretty crochet trim.

J.Crew, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

This linen top may look simple, but it’s the ideal breezy piece to pair with all of my denim shorts and skirts.

J.Crew, Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen (Was $110)

J.Crew
Wide-leg Essential Pants in Linen (Were $110)

Linen pants are essential on vacation and in summertime, so I’ll add this best-selling style to my cart to wear with all my favorite tank tops and sandals.

J.Crew, Nia Ruched Squareneck One-Piece
J.Crew
Nia Ruched Squareneck One-Piece (Was $118)

A black one-piece swimsuit is a wardrobe staple. I’m eyeing this style in particular for its chic ruching.

J.Crew, 3" Harbor Short in Linen
jcrew
3" Harbor Shorts in Linen (Were $70)

Linen shorts are just as essential as pants in your summer wardrobe. I’d wear these with a tank top and sneakers for a day of exploring.

J.Crew, Hyacinth Top in Cotton Poplin (Was $80)

J.Crew
Hyacinth Top in Cotton Poplin (Was $80)

The next time I’m tempted to wear a plain white T-shirt, I’ll be switching it out for this pretty top instead.

jcrew, Ruched high-rise full-coverage bikini bottom
jcrew
Ruched High-Rise Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom (Was $70)

I’m all for a high-waisted bikini, and J.Crew nailed the fit on its bottoms. Reviewers say the amount of coverage is perfect.

J.Crew, Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $70)

jcrew
Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $70)

You can do so much better than an old baggy T-shirt as your bathing suit cover-up—case in point: this easy-going button-down.

jcrew, Lana one-piece in Classic Sculpt™ (Was $118)

jcrew
Lana one-piece in Classic Sculpt™ (Was $118)

This one piece is made from a sculpting material, so you'll feel supported—just know that it runs small, so go a size up for a better fit.

jcrew, Strapless Mixy Dress (Was $98)

jcrew
Strapless Mixy Dress (Was $98)

My next vacation may not be in the French Riviera, but I can certainly dress like it is with this rich-looking find.

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

Picture this: You're lying underneath a cabana with a piña colada in hand and a breeze in your hair. What are you wearing? This effortless little number, of course.

jcrew, Crinkled Maxi Dress in Block Print
jcrew
Crinkled Maxi Dress in Block Print (Was $148)

My vacation mood board involves this dress, with a black bikini underneath, and a big floppy hat.

J.Crew, Gathered Popover Dress in Linen
jcrew
Gathered Popover Dress in Linen (Was $168)

Like the name suggests, this linen dress was made for throwing on when you're in a rush and don't know what to wear.

J.Crew, New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen
jcrew
New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118)

This is the ideal vacation skirt because you can easily dress it up or down with a simple switch of shoes.

jcrew, Contrast-stitch midi skirt in cotton poplin
jcrew
Contrast-Stitch Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin (Was $128)

Last year's editor-favorite white skirt outfit idea is now one of my go-to vacation looks for casual days.

jcrew, New french bikini top
jcrew
New French Bikini Top (Was $70)

This polka-dot bikini is giving French girl style and I'm here for it.

J.Crew, Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

jcrew
Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

The mini version of J.Crew's best-selling Cabana dress is just as obsession-worthy, especially in this fiery red shade.

J.Crew, Mariner Jersey Tube Top (Was $50)

jcrew
Mariner Jersey Tube Top (Was $50)

The fashion set is obsessed with the fisherman aesthetic, and so am I. I'll be adding this '90s-era tube top into my vacation outfits to match the vibe.

J.Crew, Airy Gauze Beach Pant
J.Crew
Airy Gauze Beach Pants (Were $80)

These easy, breezy pants were practically made for walking on the beach.

J.Crew, High-Rise Denim Shorts
J.Crew
High-Rise Denim Shorts (Were $98)

Denim shorts are a non-negotiable vacation staple for me—this pair gets the fashion girl seal of approval thank to its longer hemline and high rise.

J.Crew, Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top
J.Crew
Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40)

This isn't your average white tank top—its fine ribbing and scoop neckline make it a step above the rest of the tanks in my closet, and for that, I'm obsessed.

