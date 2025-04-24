I'm about to jet off to Los Angeles for a week of concerts, beach days, and general exploring, so I need a travel capsule wardrobe that can keep up with my agenda. But after accounting for airfare and hotel expenses, my budget doesn't have much room to spare. That's why I'm shopping J.Crew's massive sale for all my vacation wardrobe needs.

Here's what you need to know before we dive into the warm-weather goodness. From now through April 28, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off its summer fashion styles. From effortless linen pants to pretty dresses and plenty of chic bikinis, the sale's 12 pages have everything I need to stock my carry-on suitcase.

For my complete J.Crew summer vacation shopping list, keep scrolling. Not only can you mix and match these pieces to create a plethora of cute summer outfits, but each one also rings in at $100 or under.

J.Crew Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $110) $90 at J.Crew US These pants are a fan-favorite for a reason—they’re lightweight, breathable, and feature a comfortable yet elevated fit. Get your hands on your favorite shade before they inevitably sell out.

J.Crew Crochet-Trim Dress (Was $138) $100 at J.Crew US Nothing says summer like a white sundress. The vacation vibes are taken up a notch with the pretty crochet trim.

J.Crew New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98) $57 at J.Crew US This linen top may look simple, but it’s the ideal breezy piece to pair with all of my denim shorts and skirts.

J.Crew Wide-leg Essential Pants in Linen (Were $110) $100 at J.Crew US Linen pants are essential on vacation and in summertime, so I’ll add this best-selling style to my cart to wear with all my favorite tank tops and sandals.

J.Crew Nia Ruched Squareneck One-Piece (Was $118) $95 at J.Crew US A black one-piece swimsuit is a wardrobe staple. I’m eyeing this style in particular for its chic ruching.

jcrew 3" Harbor Shorts in Linen (Were $70) $35 at J.Crew US Linen shorts are just as essential as pants in your summer wardrobe. I’d wear these with a tank top and sneakers for a day of exploring.

J.Crew Hyacinth Top in Cotton Poplin (Was $80) $40 at J.Crew US The next time I’m tempted to wear a plain white T-shirt, I’ll be switching it out for this pretty top instead.

jcrew Ruched High-Rise Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom (Was $70) $45 at J.Crew US I’m all for a high-waisted bikini, and J.Crew nailed the fit on its bottoms. Reviewers say the amount of coverage is perfect.

jcrew Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $70) $35 at J.Crew US You can do so much better than an old baggy T-shirt as your bathing suit cover-up—case in point: this easy-going button-down.

jcrew Lana one-piece in Classic Sculpt™ (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew US This one piece is made from a sculpting material, so you'll feel supported—just know that it runs small, so go a size up for a better fit.

jcrew Strapless Mixy Dress (Was $98) $80 at J.Crew US My next vacation may not be in the French Riviera, but I can certainly dress like it is with this rich-looking find.

J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew US Picture this: You're lying underneath a cabana with a piña colada in hand and a breeze in your hair. What are you wearing? This effortless little number, of course.

jcrew Crinkled Maxi Dress in Block Print (Was $148) $80 at J.Crew US My vacation mood board involves this dress, with a black bikini underneath, and a big floppy hat.

jcrew Gathered Popover Dress in Linen (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew US Like the name suggests, this linen dress was made for throwing on when you're in a rush and don't know what to wear.

jcrew New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew US This is the ideal vacation skirt because you can easily dress it up or down with a simple switch of shoes.

jcrew Contrast-Stitch Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew US Last year's editor-favorite white skirt outfit idea is now one of my go-to vacation looks for casual days.

jcrew Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148) $90 at J.Crew US The mini version of J.Crew's best-selling Cabana dress is just as obsession-worthy, especially in this fiery red shade.

jcrew Mariner Jersey Tube Top (Was $50) $30 at J.Crew US The fashion set is obsessed with the fisherman aesthetic, and so am I. I'll be adding this '90s-era tube top into my vacation outfits to match the vibe.

J.Crew Airy Gauze Beach Pants (Were $80) $40 at J.Crew US These easy, breezy pants were practically made for walking on the beach.

J.Crew High-Rise Denim Shorts (Were $98) $67 at J.Crew US Denim shorts are a non-negotiable vacation staple for me—this pair gets the fashion girl seal of approval thank to its longer hemline and high rise.

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40) $20 at J.Crew US This isn't your average white tank top—its fine ribbing and scoop neckline make it a step above the rest of the tanks in my closet, and for that, I'm obsessed.