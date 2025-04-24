These 22 J.Crew Vacation-Ready Sale Finds Are Going Straight Into My Suitcase
Your packing list is sorted.
I'm about to jet off to Los Angeles for a week of concerts, beach days, and general exploring, so I need a travel capsule wardrobe that can keep up with my agenda. But after accounting for airfare and hotel expenses, my budget doesn't have much room to spare. That's why I'm shopping J.Crew's massive sale for all my vacation wardrobe needs.
Here's what you need to know before we dive into the warm-weather goodness. From now through April 28, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off its summer fashion styles. From effortless linen pants to pretty dresses and plenty of chic bikinis, the sale's 12 pages have everything I need to stock my carry-on suitcase.
For my complete J.Crew summer vacation shopping list, keep scrolling. Not only can you mix and match these pieces to create a plethora of cute summer outfits, but each one also rings in at $100 or under.
These pants are a fan-favorite for a reason—they’re lightweight, breathable, and feature a comfortable yet elevated fit. Get your hands on your favorite shade before they inevitably sell out.
Nothing says summer like a white sundress. The vacation vibes are taken up a notch with the pretty crochet trim.
This linen top may look simple, but it’s the ideal breezy piece to pair with all of my denim shorts and skirts.
Linen pants are essential on vacation and in summertime, so I’ll add this best-selling style to my cart to wear with all my favorite tank tops and sandals.
A black one-piece swimsuit is a wardrobe staple. I’m eyeing this style in particular for its chic ruching.
Linen shorts are just as essential as pants in your summer wardrobe. I’d wear these with a tank top and sneakers for a day of exploring.
The next time I’m tempted to wear a plain white T-shirt, I’ll be switching it out for this pretty top instead.
I’m all for a high-waisted bikini, and J.Crew nailed the fit on its bottoms. Reviewers say the amount of coverage is perfect.
You can do so much better than an old baggy T-shirt as your bathing suit cover-up—case in point: this easy-going button-down.
This one piece is made from a sculpting material, so you'll feel supported—just know that it runs small, so go a size up for a better fit.
My next vacation may not be in the French Riviera, but I can certainly dress like it is with this rich-looking find.
Picture this: You're lying underneath a cabana with a piña colada in hand and a breeze in your hair. What are you wearing? This effortless little number, of course.
My vacation mood board involves this dress, with a black bikini underneath, and a big floppy hat.
Like the name suggests, this linen dress was made for throwing on when you're in a rush and don't know what to wear.
This is the ideal vacation skirt because you can easily dress it up or down with a simple switch of shoes.
Last year's editor-favorite white skirt outfit idea is now one of my go-to vacation looks for casual days.
This polka-dot bikini is giving French girl style and I'm here for it.
The mini version of J.Crew's best-selling Cabana dress is just as obsession-worthy, especially in this fiery red shade.
The fashion set is obsessed with the fisherman aesthetic, and so am I. I'll be adding this '90s-era tube top into my vacation outfits to match the vibe.
These easy, breezy pants were practically made for walking on the beach.
Denim shorts are a non-negotiable vacation staple for me—this pair gets the fashion girl seal of approval thank to its longer hemline and high rise.
This isn't your average white tank top—its fine ribbing and scoop neckline make it a step above the rest of the tanks in my closet, and for that, I'm obsessed.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
