We’ve fantasized about trips a lot over the past year. Some savvy travelers managed to squeeze in a safe, socially-distanced road trip or two, but for many this summer will be the first time they begin to explore beyond a five-mile radius from their home. Quintessential domestic destinations, like Cape Cod and Maine, will satisfy your cravings for summer vibes while locations outside of the U.S., like Turks & Caicos, are taking necessary safety precautions to ensure those with serious wanderlust have an enjoyable beach vacation. Not sure where to start? Here, the top summer vacations to book now.

Amagansett, New York

Where to Stay:

Just a few hours east of New York City, the town of Amagansett provides a quiet refuge to unwind, especially during the summer months. The Reform Club offers both nature and seclusion, with the heart of town just a short walk away. Stay in one of the seven suites and three cottages on the property, equipped with private patios, wood-burning fireplaces (for chilly summer evenings!), and deep soaking tubs. Art lovers will rejoice in the inn's impressive contemporary artwork collection, with paintings, photography, and sculpture throughout the property.

What to Do:

Spend the morning exploring the dune walking trails at Hither Hills Park. On a sunny day, make time for the beach. Art buffs should pay a visit to the former home and studio of abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center. For oenophiles, a trip to Wölffer Estates is a must-do—sip on their "Summer in a Bottle" rosé amongst the vines.

Where to Eat & Drink:

For breakfast on the go, head to Carissa's Bakery and load up on delicious pastries and breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, take a trip to The Clam Bar to feast on seafood chowder, oysters on the half shell, and summery lobster rolls. When your appetite hits again, head over to Wölffer Kitchen in Amagansett Square for a creative take on local seasonal cuisine and a wide selection of vino.

Cashiers, North Carolina

Where to Stay:

A beloved summertime destination for over a century, High Hampton's 1,400-acre property has recently undergone a total revitalization from the legendary Blackberry Farm team. This spring, it unveiled updated amenities in the guest rooms, inns, and cottages, where a refined rustic decor nods to the property's rich history in hospitality. Charming rooms are located on the second floor of the inn, while stand-alone log cabins include cozy sitting areas and outdoor patios that look over the serene woodlands.

What to Do:

Unwind amongst nature with sunrise yoga or a morning stroll through the property's exquisite dahlia gardens. Then take a canoe ride on Hampton Lake or escape for some mountain meditation on one the property's ever-winding trails. On hot summer days, unwind poolside with a refreshing drink in hand.

What to Eat & Drink:

Foodies may feel compelled to visit High Hampton for the one-of-a-kind dining experience. Book a reservation in the formal dining room or at the property's more casual restaurant, The Tavern, offering fresh regional dishes like grilled Carolina trout and rack of lamb with grits and greens.

Chatham, Massachusetts

Where to Stay:

In 1914, Chatham Bars Inn served as a luxury hunting lodge for Bostonians. Today, the charming resort is an idyllic New England seaside destination that has a little something for everyone during the summer months. Individually decorated rooms and suites span the inn's 25-acre property—with its own quarter-mile private beach. The hotel is just a short stroll from Chatham's quaint downtown area.

What to Do:

Tennis courts and golf courses will keep you active while beach cabanas and a top rated spa will help you relax. After your workout and massage, take a cruise around the harbor on one of the inn's house boats or carve out time for a bike ride to explore the Cape.

Where to Eat & Drink:

In the morning, nosh on the all-day breakfast menu at Captain's Table—we suggest a lobster burrito or a Captain's egg sandwich. For lunch, grab a seat at The Impudent Oyster and order a Cape Fish-Wich sandwich or the Impudent fish tacos. Finish the day watching the sunset and taking part in a clambake on the patio at Chatham Bars Inn's Beach House restaurant.

Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos

Where to Stay:

A favorite amongst celebs seeking the utmost privacy, Parrot Cay's 1,000-acre island is a second (or third) home to some familiar faces like Bruce Willis, Donna Karan, and Keith Richards. Boasting some of the Caribbean's most pristine white sand beaches, the peaceful private island is a mere 25-minute boat ride from Turks & Caicos' main airport in Providenciales and a 3.5-hour flight from the East Coast.

For travelers just dipping their toes back in the travel game, a stay at COMO Parrot Cay will ensure you get a grand escape while avoiding crowded beaches and towns. Choose from its island-inspired rooms with panoramic ocean views or beachside villas that give you access to your very own plunge pool.

What to Do:

Spend your mornings practicing sun salutations in the spa's yoga room cooled by the natural sea breeze. Then venture out into nature to experience snorkeling or wall diving among reefs that are teeming with marine life. Alternatively, take a bike ride through the tropical forest or discover the mangroves on kayaks or paddle boards. For some much needed R&R, book a treatment at the spa, which is home to a Jacuzzi garden, Japanese baths, and pavilions overlooking the surrounding wetlands.

Where to Eat & Drink:

Drawing inspiration from the Caribbean's fresh regional cuisine, dine on tropical fruits for breakfast and enjoy lunch on the beach or lounging poolside. For light bites, a cocktail, and a front row seat to exceptional sunsets, head to the deck at COMO Beach Club. For dinner, dine at LOTUS, which offers Asian-inspired dishes that showcase local ingredients and freshly-caught seafood. For extra special occasions (or in celebration of summer in general), coordinate a private candlelit dining excursion on the beach or a secluded island dinner in a Tiki Hut.

The Adirondacks, New York

Where to Stay:

Located on 275 acres of woodland in the Southeast portion of the Adirondack Mountain range, the brand new Huttopia escape is a minimalist glamping experience. The campsite offers some one-on-one time with Mother Nature, but also comes equipped with creature comforts like fire pits, a heated swimming pool, and small personal kitchenettes. Each of the 79 wood and canvas tents offer scenic forest views so you can start and end your day amongst the trees.

What to Do:

Huttopia offers travelers the ideal base camp for adventure in the Adirondacks. Located just four miles away from Lake George, the area offers a variety of nearby hiking trails, fishing holes, and whitewater rafting excursions. After a day of exploration, take a load off by the campfire. The central lodge at Huttopia offers guests games, books, foosball, and ping pong tables to keep you and your travel companions endlessly entertained.

Where to Eat & Drink:

You don't have to go far to enjoy great food. All meals are available onsite, if you don't feel like cooking in your tent or around the campfire. For breakfast, feast on freshly-made crepes, then order a brick-oven pizza for lunch or dinner. For dessert? Grab all the fixings for s'mores.

Palm Beach, Florida

Where to Stay:

For a domestic tropical getaway, head to Palm Beach—a narrow barrier island stretching 16 miles in length and less than a mile wide. The new White Elephant hotel is a quaint, 32-room property housed in a vintage 1920s building located on the town's main drag. The palm tree-lined pool, expansive terraces, and beautiful Mediterranean architecture makes you feel like you're staying in a far-flung oasis.

What to Do:

Chilling poolside all-day sounds pretty good to us, but if you're craving a bit of exercise or a great view, head over to the picturesque Palm Beach Lake Trail where you can walk and bike ride alongside Lake Worth Lagoon. Later, get your shopping fix on Palm Beach's famed Worth Avenue, filled from end to end with shops from ultra luxury to small business boutiques.

What to Eat & Drink:

For breakfast, sit down in the scenic courtyard at Sant Ambroeus. Order a cappuccino, an avocado toast, and their seasonal berry salad. For breakfast or lunch in an old-fashion diner atmosphere, visit Green's Luncheonette. In true see-and-be-seen Palm Beach fashion, book a table at Ta-boo Restaurant on Worth Avenue. Order a jumbo lump crab cocktail, a caesar salad, and the petite filet mignon.

Charleston, South Carolina

Where to Stay:

Located in the heart of Charleston's historic district, housed in a building dating back to 1952, Hotel Emeline provides the perfect accommodations for spirited travelers who just want to have a bit of fun. The hotel's courtyard and greenhouse offer large, lush outdoor spaces for morning coffees and hangs, and a cool Fox Hole bar for happy hour drinks. Bonus points: The hotel is dog-friendly if your small-to-medium size pooch is your favorite travel mate.

What to Do:

If you're not yet familiar with all that Charleston has to offer, let the experts be your guide with a private walking tour of the city. Later, book a sunset sailing cruise with Charleston's Sailing Adventures. (Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for dolphins!) Located on John's Island on the outskirts of town, pay a visit to see the renowned Angel Oak Tree, a 500-year-old specimen and renowned Charleston attraction that covers 17,200 square feet!

Where to Eat & Drink:

For brunch or lunch, head over to Basic Kitchen, where you'll get SoCal vibes mixed in with Charleston's southern hospitality. The kitchen features fresh, seasonal ingredients inspired by dishes from around the world. For shellfish and delicious fried chicken, visit Leon's Fine Poultry and Oysters. For dinner, a reservation at FIG (an acronym for "food is good") is a must. Their philosophy rides on serving honest local ingredients with a country twist. Put a trip to Husk Bar on your to-do list, too. It has a fun cocktail atmosphere and offers delicious small bites like pimento cheese, pork lettuce wraps, and fried chicken poppers.

Kennebunkport, Maine

Where to Stay:

Book a stay at Hidden Pond's private luxury resort spread out on 60 acres of birch forest in the coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine. Part wilderness retreat, part posh summer camp, guests can fully immerse themselves in the joys of summer. Stay in luxe cottages and charming bungalows, where the architecture and rustic decor are wholly inspired by nature.

What to Do:

Spend your mornings staying active with a walk in the woods or on a kayaking trip along the shores. Alternatively, take it easy poolside with a great summer read or book a spa appointment at the Tree Spa with three tree-house inspired treatment rooms. Outside of the resort, visit one of the area's striking lighthouses, book a sunset sailing trip, or a whale watching tour during summer's peak feeding season.

What to Eat & Drink:

For a morning cup of joe, see the pros at Coffee Roasters of the Kennebunks, where they've been roasting beans for over 40 years. For lunch, grab some steamer clams, fresh meat lobster rolls, and chowder at The Ocean Rolls, housed in a restored vintage food truck where seafood is supplied directly from the area's fisherman. For dinner, make a reservation at Earth for a farm-to-fork dining experience. The team uses in-season ingredients, some grown on the property, and sources food from local farmers, fishermen, and foragers. Signature cocktails are also crafted with homegrown herb infused spirits and fresh fruits and veggies.