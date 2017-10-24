Fergie Cries After Admitting That She Wanted to Stay Married to Josh Duhamel "Forever"

Fergie and her husband Josh Duhamel announced their split back in September, and the breakup is still extremely raw for the Double Duchess singer.

"It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” Fergie told Wendy Williams while on her show. "I love Josh, he’s the father of my child."

Williams explained that Fergie and Josh separated in February, though they confirmed the split themselves in September. They share a son named Axl, who Fergie says keeps her and Josh bonded: "We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can. You’re making me cry."



Back in September, Fergie told MarieClaire.com that Josh was a huge part of her new album: "The most vulnerable songs are actually Josh's favorite songs on the album. He's heard them for years. He's been with me through the whole creation of this album and he's very much a part of it. And a lot of these songs are about many relationships. I've experienced different types of relationships in my life and they're not always romantic—though it's maybe the same feeling."

