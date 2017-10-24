Today's Top Stories
1
Exclusive: Meet the New Pink-Gold U.S. Coin
2
Sophie Turner Talks Joe Jonas & 'Game of Thrones'
3
50 Terrifying Ghost Stories Told by Famous People
4
The Ultimate Nail Color Guide for Every Skin Tone
5
10 Hotels with Toiletries Worth Stealing

Fergie Cries After Admitting That She Wanted to Stay Married to Josh Duhamel "Forever"

The singer split from her husband earlier this year.

Getty
Oct 24, 2017

Fergie and her husband Josh Duhamel announced their split back in September, and the breakup is still extremely raw for the Double Duchess singer.

"It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” Fergie told Wendy Williams while on her show. "I love Josh, he’s the father of my child."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Williams explained that Fergie and Josh separated in February, though they confirmed the split themselves in September. They share a son named Axl, who Fergie says keeps her and Josh bonded: "We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can. You’re making me cry."

Back in September, Fergie told MarieClaire.com that Josh was a huge part of her new album: "The most vulnerable songs are actually Josh's favorite songs on the album. He's heard them for years. He's been with me through the whole creation of this album and he's very much a part of it. And a lot of these songs are about many relationships. I've experienced different types of relationships in my life and they're not always romantic—though it's maybe the same feeling."

Download Double Duchess right this way.

Related Story
Fergie's New Visual Album Is Extremely Personal
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
blake lively ryan reynolds Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds for His BDay
Harvey Weinstein Weinstein's Ex-Assistant Breaks 20-Year Silence
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez | ELLE UK Fan Theory About Selena Gomez's New Track 'Wolves'
​Katy Perry Just Casually Crashed a Wedding
Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating Brandon Flynn
Meghan Markle Is Moving to London in November
​Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Just Reunited
Obama | ELLE UK Watch George Bush Make Barack Obama Laugh
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Are Flirting on Twitter
The Wildest Outfits Celebs Have Ever Worn for NYE