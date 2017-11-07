Today's Top Stories
Sia Defiantly Posts a Nude Photo After Someone Tries to Sell Her Naked Pics

It's so awful that she's been put in this position.

Getty
Nov 7, 2017

Sia is the latest female celebrity to have nude photos taken of her without consent, and—in the wake of them being shopped around the internet by whatever terrible person has them—she's issued a response. More specifically, she's published one of the photos.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she tweeted along with the picture. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

We have so much respect for Sia for reclaiming the narrative surrounding these images, but the fact that they were taken and are being sold is truly disturbing. Do better, world.

