Kim Kardashian Confirms to Jimmy Kimmel Whether the Weirdest Rumors About Her Are True or Not

Every day we seem to learn something new about Kim Kardashian, even when we think there's nothing left to discover. (After all, she has shared her life on reality television for 17 years.) In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, viewers got a lot of unexpected truths and many questions people never even thought to ask. Example? Not only did the Kardashians live next to Madonna, but Khloe and Kim even walked her dog in exchange for jewelry hand-me-downs. Who knew?
“Obviously, people are interested in your life and the things that you do, and they write things, sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not," Kimmel told Kardashian. "I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false."
Then it was time to start busting those myths, which ranged from slightly eccentric to questionable life choices.
For example, Kardashian confirmed that she blowdries her jewelry before putting it on. "Very true," she admitted when asked. "Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chainmail."
Unique though that is, that's not the strangest quirk of the entrepreneur, actor, and mother of four. It turned out that she has many more oddities tucked up her designer sleeves: "You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?" Kimmel asked.
"Yes, that’s true," she confirmed. "And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me." (Is that an open job position?)
Among the other facts revealed in the segment, Kardashian admitted that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, and washes her feet before bed every night. That last fact actually seems very hygienic, but most people might draw the line at doing their skincare before crashing into bed; Kardashian, as she so often does, kicks it up a notch.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Like actress Sydney Sweeney, Kardashian proved herself to be handy with cars, as she can change a tire. She's also used this handy skill in real life, so maybe we'll one day get to see it on The Kardashians. She also said that her mom founded her own church.
Kimmel also shared a blast from the past, as he revealed Kardashian had her own workout DVD called Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday. (Are any copies still available?)
Now for what wasn't true: Kardashian confirmed once and for all that she doesn't have six toes. "No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did," she explained, referencing fan theories surrounding her social media posts.
But another body part was discussed, namely Skims iconic nipple bras. It turns out that the nipples were based on Kardashian's own. The more you know.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Princess Kate Makes History with New Appointment from Father-in-Law King Charles
The two have grown especially close in recent months as both undergo treatment for cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Celine Dion Addresses That Awkward Taylor Swift Moment at the Grammys
It all happened when Dion presented the Album of the Year award to Swift at February's ceremony.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
These 35 Elegant Finds Are Somehow Under $150
Make it make sense.
By Anna Laplaca Published
-
Kim Kardashian Loses 100,000 Followers on Social Media—Is Taylor Swift to Blame?
"Finally someone stood up to Aimee."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Did Taylor Swift Diss Kim Kardashian on 'The Tortured Poets Department?'
What is happening???
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Charli D'Amelio Says Kim Kardashian "Inspired" Her to Work on Prison Reform
The social media star has partnered with REFORM Alliance.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Kardashian Sisters Take Us On a Tour of Turks and Caicos Through Their Instagram Content
Their swim style did not disappoint.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Even 13 Years Later, Kourtney Kardashian Barker Can’t Help But Troll Her Sister Kim Kardashian Over That Diamond Earrings Moment
Mom Kris Jenner jumped in on the fun, too.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Call It Quits After 6 Months of Dating
Amid rumors that Kardashian was looking to extend her family, the couple have supposedly broken up.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
North West, 10, Is Already Doing Press to Support Her Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'
They grow up so fast, huh?
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively Appeared to Spoof the Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal Over the Weekend
Yep, they went there.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published