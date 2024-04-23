Paris Hilton Is Finally Ready to Share Her Daughter With the World

Paris Hilton wears many hats, including being a singer, reality television star, trendsetter, podcast host, and proud mother to two adorable babies. Yesterday, Hilton used her iHeartRadio podcast to open up about the newest addition to their family and their choice to share her online.

“Hi, everyone. Today is a very special episode of 'I Am Paris,'" she said. "After many months, Carter [Reum, her husband] and I finally introduced our baby girl London to the world. London was born on 11/11 last year, and we've enjoyed the special time together, just the four of us."

In addition to November 11 being London's birthday, it also happens to be Reum and Hilton's wedding anniversary; they were married on that day 2021, The couple welcomed their son Phoenix in January 2023, and their daughter London last November, both born via surrogates.

Her daughter's full name was revealed as London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, and Hilton shared the story behind the name: “I chose London as her name because it's one of my favorite cities in the world," she explained. (London, like her mother, is named after a famous European city.) "And ever since I was a little girl, I just always dreamed of having a little daughter named London. I think it also sounds so cute together, Paris and London, and it's just such a beautiful and unique name."

As for the middle name, this was a chance for Hilton to commemorate a special family member. “I wanted to honor my grandmother, Marilyn," she said. "I think it's such a beautiful name. And Phoenix, his middle name is Barron, which is my grandfather's name. And it was just an honor of both of them, and I love them so much."

But another very famous Marilyn definitely played a part in her decision too. “I love Marilyn Monroe as well," Hilton added.

As for the date of London's birth, Hilton loves that her daughter was born on her anniversary with Reum—but the symbolism of the date doesn't end there. “Obviously, as you all know, 11/11 is such an important date to me, [an] important time," she explained. "Carter and I were married on 11/11. My media company is named 11:11 Media. I make a wish every single day at 11:11. So for my daughter to be born on that date was just magical and so special."

Hilton also described that her daughter, despite being only five months old, is already displaying personality traits, like being very serious and sweet. In fact, London reminds her of her sister, Nicky Hilton, and the two even look alike. “When I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nicky," she shared.

Despite Hilton growing up in the spotlight and being a firm fixture on Instagram, the pair waited until London was five months old to share her on social media. They shared photos of their little family of four on Instagram, and Hilton expressed how motherhood led her back into songwriting.

"Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum," she wrote. "I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

She added that "My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song," which she collaborated on with Sia. The song, called "Fame Won't Love You," serves "as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world," Hilton continued. "It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart—whether with family, friends, or yourself."

She concluded, "I hope you love it as much as I do."