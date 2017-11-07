Ryan Reynolds Took His Trolling of Blake Lively to an Epic New Level

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are couple goals for many reasons—but most of all because they mock each other constantly. It's a welcome break from the "we're in love and want the world to know it!" vibes of almost every other Hollywood duo (no shade, we ship you all), and Reynolds' latest attempt to troll his wife is....ICONIC.
Basically, he found a photo of her wandering around Ireland on set of her new movie The Rhythm Section, and gifted us this gem:
But before you start feeling sorry for Blake, let's not forget that this is how she celebrated Ryan's birthday:
NEVER CHANGE YOU CRAZY KIDS!