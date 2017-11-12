19 Best Twitter Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'SNL' Performances

Taylor Swift performed two songs from her latest album, Reputation, on Saturday Night Live this week. Aside from a performance of "New Year's Day" during Scandal's commercial break, these mark her first performances from her new Reputation era.

Taylor performed "...Ready For It?" complete with choreography:

And an acoustic version of "Call It What You Want":

Twitter, predictably, had thoughts.

When @taylorswift13 is performing I feel like a proud parent watching a daughter I don't remember birthing. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) November 12, 2017

Watching SNL, I see that Taylor Swift's "Testing the Limits of White Privilege Tour" continues unabated — Kevin Doesn't Need All These Characters (@RedSoxRedShoes) November 12, 2017

wtf my step dad just asked ‘did u watch snl taylor swift was on’ and my mom answered with ‘no! we don’t like taylor in this house. she broke harrys heart’ IM REALLY FUCKING LAUGHING MY MOM IS SOMETHING ELSE — soft nice sweet but bad bitch ro (@hsfamilyshow) November 12, 2017

Definitely sat down to watch last night's SNL just for @taylorswift13 and was super disappointed to find she wasn't in any skits :( Especially the cat one! pic.twitter.com/p5oGsYC7CY — Lynz (@ln_simmons) November 12, 2017

Did #SNL seriously do a cat sketch last night and not have @taylorswift13 in it???? Missed. Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/WezbrzfLvH — Tammy Swanger (@popcult_maven29) November 12, 2017

Just watched @taylorswift13 SNL performances and holy shat I'm like a proud mother and I already can't wait for next years VMA's performance bc I know it's going to happen and she's going to K I L L it — Aliviya Ferguson (@AliviyaFerguson) November 12, 2017

Taylor Swift slayed on #SNL last night. That acoustic Call It What You Want had me in head to toe chills. pic.twitter.com/Ej2ouqaIYf — Tammy Swanger (@popcult_maven29) November 12, 2017

"Is she a singer/songwriter or a rapper? I don't get it." - Jordan after watching Taylor Swift on #SNL. — MC McAnnally (@MCMcAnnally) November 12, 2017

Taylor Swift reminds me of a girl that watched way too many urban videos and now believes she can do it just like them....she just ends up looking awkward. 😕 #SNL — S.J. (@stcyjnkens) November 12, 2017

@taylorswift13 's accustic version of Call It What You Want may be the only thing I'll ever listen to again. 😻😻 #TaylorOnSNL #TaylorSwift #SNL pic.twitter.com/uS5zCJafHM — Kelsey Lynn 🌱 (@KelseyLynnvlogs) November 12, 2017

Watching Taylor Swift attempt to dance to her own music on SNL is one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever seen. — kerry s. (@daREALkerryszyd) November 12, 2017

FYI, @taylorswift13’s choreography for Ready For It on SNL is exactly the same as what I’ve been doing for a month in my bedroom #reputation — hilary giorgi (@htag24) November 12, 2017

When the screen goes From Tiffany Haddish to Taylor Swift #SNL pic.twitter.com/8ePG8EzX4S — Chris J (@Chrstphr23) November 12, 2017

Taylor Swifts performance last night was exactly the same routine as the girlband I was in briefly in Year 6. We did "lady marmalade" #snl — Emma Elizabeth (@emma_elizabeth) November 12, 2017

Taylor is liking Tumblr posts during #SNL because there is "surprisingly good WIFI here for such a tall building!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSp8fjVQq2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) November 12, 2017

For reasons still unknown, I am avoiding listening to Taylor Swift for fear of being on the wrong side of history. 👀😜 #SNL pic.twitter.com/ltPjTxoT4w — Denise (@BrazenTweets) November 12, 2017