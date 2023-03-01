Jennifer Coolidge Addressed the Fan Campaign for Pamela Anderson to Play Her Sister on 'White Lotus'

This post contains spoilers about the ending of The White Lotus season 2.
Jennifer Coolidge stole hearts with her role as Tanya McQuoid on seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus.
But when Tanya hit her head while trying to escape from a yacht full of would-be murderers, she was killed off, to the outrage of her legions of fans.
If we can't get Coolidge back for season 3, fans are thinking we should get Pamela Anderson in there instead.
Pop culture writer Tara Watson tweeted, "The only thing that will heal our broken culture is if Pamela Anderson is cast in the next season of The White Lotus as Jennifer Coolidge’s grieving sister," and found support from hundreds of people who would love to see that happen.
Recently, Coolidge attended the SAG Awards, where she received two honors. While on the red carpet, she was asked what she thought of the possibility of Anderson playing her sister.
"Oh, wow!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "I just recently saw Pam's documentary, and I called 100 people to watch it. I swear to God, we all had the same reaction—it's amazing, have you seen it?"
She added, "She's so... You finally get the real story, and she's going to have this huge comeback!"
Then Jon Gries, who plays Tanya's husband Greg, piped up, "What if Jennifer played Jennifer's sister?"
But Coolidge quickly shut that possibility down: "Uh... I don't think Mike's going to allow that," she said.
According to Digital Spy, Anderson herself would be on board if she got the call from show creator Mike White. "I heard about it," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I can't get it in Canada because my HBO app doesn't work because my Apple ID is American, so I can't get it there so I tried to watch it. I want to watch it but I heard everyone loves it and it’s crazy. I'm up for anything."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Eviction "Feels Like a Cruel Punishment," Friend Says
King Charles made the decision after "Spare" was published.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been "Evicted" From Frogmore Cottage
Way harsh, Tai.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
So, You Can Book the Villa From 'Perfect Match' for Your Own Private Getaway
You can book the villa for your own getaway.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 Was Filmed in Actual Paradise
A.k.a. Turks and Caicos.
By Jenny Hollander
-
The Best Celebrity 'Squid Game' Costumes
A handful of stars chose this year's most popular theme.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Then & Now
'Lizzie McGuire' is getting a modern reboot. In honor of the Disney Channel classic's highly-anticipated update, here's a look at the cast then and now.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
A Clip of Harry and Meghan Was Reportedly Booed at a British Awards Show
The video was from the couple's interview with Oprah.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Generation Yara
“We’re in a time in which we’re no longer settling for reform, but genuine reimagination.”
By Lola Ogunnaike
-
Spoilers for Katie Thurston's 'The Bachelorette' Season: What We Know
Spoilers ahead, obviously.
By The Editors
-
Meghan Markle Is Creating an Animated Series for Netflix About Influential Women
Meghan Markle will create and executive produce an animated series for Netflix, as part of Archewell Productions' multi-year deal with the streaming service.
By Emily Dixon
-
Are Marvin and Melinda From 'Too Hot to Handle' Still Together?
The on-off duo left Turks and Caicos a committed couple.
By The Editors