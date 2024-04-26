Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Loved Ones Are Reportedly Eager for Them to Get Engaged

Fresh off of a couples’ getaway with a duo somehow even more famous than themselves (that would be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce), Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s friends and family “would love to see them get engaged soon,” a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said.
The extremely private couple (who reportedly were loaned Swift’s Rhode Island home to get away from prying eyes in the early days of their courtship) have only been together since October—and have yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship—but are apparently a great match. “Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley, and they’re really happy in their relationship,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline.”
That said, the source added that the pair have discussed their future: “Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future,” they said. “They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect.”
The couple have been seen mostly out and about in New York City, and Kelce’s mother, Donna, confirmed that the two couples just returned from a private vacation together in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Cooper and Hadid have ample in common—both have young daughters (Cooper shares seven-year-old Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk, and Hadid co-parents three-year-old Khai with ex Zayk Malik) and both are serious about their careers, Cooper as an actor and director, and Hadid as a supermodel and entrepreneur.
“They have already spoken about their future together and next steps,” another source told Entertainment Tonight back in February. “They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward.”
Hadid just turned 29 years old this week—April 23 to be exact—and a photo shared by Hadid’s sister, Marielle, on her Instagram Story shows Cooper right there with Hadid, her arm wrapped around him, their heads touching as they smiled for the camera, E! News reports. Surrounding the couple were Marielle, their brother Anwar Hadid, and their sister Alana Hadid—making it seem, for all intents and purposes, like Cooper is already a part of the family.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
