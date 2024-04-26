Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Loved Ones Are Reportedly Eager for Them to Get Engaged

Fresh off of a couples’ getaway with a duo somehow even more famous than themselves (that would be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce), Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s friends and family “would love to see them get engaged soon ,” a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said.

The extremely private couple (who reportedly were loaned Swift’s Rhode Island home to get away from prying eyes in the early days of their courtship) have only been together since October—and have yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship—but are apparently a great match . “Everything is going well with Gigi and Bradley, and they’re really happy in their relationship,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their friends and family would love to see them get engaged soon, but also know that they are on their own path and timeline.”

Cooper and Hadid have been together since October, but neither has publicly acknowledged their relationship six months in. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, the source added that the pair have discussed their future: “Communication has always been key between the two of them and they are both open and honest with each other about their future,” they said. “They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect.”

The couple have been seen mostly out and about in New York City, and Kelce’s mother, Donna, confirmed that the two couples just returned from a private vacation together in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Cooper and Hadid have ample in common—both have young daughters (Cooper shares seven-year-old Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk, and Hadid co-parents three-year-old Khai with ex Zayk Malik) and both are serious about their careers, Cooper as an actor and director, and Hadid as a supermodel and entrepreneur.

Hadid is keeping busy with modeling gigs and with her clothing line, Guest In Residence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooper has stayed busy after his film "Maestro" premiered last December (which he starred in, directed, and produced). (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They have already spoken about their future together and next steps,” another source told Entertainment Tonight back in February. “They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward.”

Cooper made the cut for the Hadid birthday dinner celebrating Gigi's 29th birthday this week. (Image credit: Instagram)

Hadid just turned 29 years old this week—April 23 to be exact—and a photo shared by Hadid’s sister, Marielle, on her Instagram Story shows Cooper right there with Hadid, her arm wrapped around him, their heads touching as they smiled for the camera, E! News reports. Surrounding the couple were Marielle, their brother Anwar Hadid, and their sister Alana Hadid—making it seem, for all intents and purposes, like Cooper is already a part of the family.