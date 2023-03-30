Everyone Wants Lindsay Lohan on Season 3 of 'White Lotus,' And It Could Actually Happen (If We're Lucky)

I love Lindsay Lohan, you love Lindsay Lohan, we all love Lindsay Lohan.
A similar statement can be made about The White Lotus, which has cemented its "universally loved" status by winning a crap ton of awards (pardon my French) at the Emmys, Critics' Choice Awards, BAFTAs, etc., both in 2022 and 2023.
Take those two facts together and the next step is inevitable: Everyone wants Lindsay Lohan to star in season 3 of The White Lotus.
After season 2 aired, fans took to Twitter to attempt to manifest a LiLo sighting at the fictional White Lotus resort. "Lindsay Lohan for WHITE LOTUS Season 3, obviously," wrote Evan Ross Katz, and there are literally hundreds of tweets like his out there.
And now? Twitter sleuths have uncovered some potential evidence that their dream might actually come true. Let me explain.
It has just been confirmed that season 3 will be set in Thailand. Since the concept of the series is that it happens in a fictional luxury resort named The White Lotus, it's almost certain that the third season will also be filmed in a real-life luxury hotel. (I mean, it would actually be a real curveball if it wasn't.)
Anywho, Twitter user Robert Kesler quote-tweeted Variety, which first broke the news of the Thailand setting, with three images. The first was a screenshot of a tweet that read, "The Amanpura in Phuket just suddenly closed for 2 months. 99% it's there"
The second image showed what the resort looks like, and the third image was taken from Lohan's Instagram account: a photo of her seemingly meditating at this exact resort.
This photo of the actress was taken in 2017, so it's not like she's there right now, but still, White Lotus director Mike White is a smart guy. It's certainly not out of the question that he would have thought to make this very smart casting move.
Here's hoping!
y'all https://t.co/I9hzHEQD2K pic.twitter.com/bri6yIycGmMarch 29, 2023
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Small Business Spotlight: Rebel Nell
The women-led business creates social change through handcrafted jewelry.
By Sara Holzman
-
Beauty Inside & Out: Annie Murphy
The 'Schitt’s Creek' star on the BIC razor that saves her time shaving, joining Cody Rigsby's Peloton cult, and why she’s used the same mascara for decades.
By Samantha Holender
-
It's Not Looking Good for Jackie and Marshall After 'Love Is Blind'
"My life is not for someone who can't be up to par in supporting me," Jackie said recently.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
An 'American Idol' Contestant Called Out Katy Perry for "Mom-Shaming" Her
She was really upset by the comment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Coolidge Addressed the Fan Campaign for Pamela Anderson to Play Her Sister on 'White Lotus'
She's a big fan, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 Was Filmed in Actual Paradise
A.k.a. Turks and Caicos.
By Jenny Hollander
-
The Best Celebrity 'Squid Game' Costumes
A handful of stars chose this year's most popular theme.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Then & Now
'Lizzie McGuire' is getting a modern reboot. In honor of the Disney Channel classic's highly-anticipated update, here's a look at the cast then and now.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
A Clip of Harry and Meghan Was Reportedly Booed at a British Awards Show
The video was from the couple's interview with Oprah.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Generation Yara
“We’re in a time in which we’re no longer settling for reform, but genuine reimagination.”
By Lola Ogunnaike
-
Spoilers for Katie Thurston's 'The Bachelorette' Season: What We Know
Spoilers ahead, obviously.
By The Editors