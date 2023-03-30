Everyone Wants Lindsay Lohan on Season 3 of 'White Lotus,' And It Could Actually Happen (If We're Lucky)

I love Lindsay Lohan, you love Lindsay Lohan, we all love Lindsay Lohan.

A similar statement can be made about The White Lotus, which has cemented its "universally loved" status by winning a crap ton of awards (pardon my French) at the Emmys, Critics' Choice Awards, BAFTAs, etc., both in 2022 and 2023.

Take those two facts together and the next step is inevitable: Everyone wants Lindsay Lohan to star in season 3 of The White Lotus.

After season 2 aired, fans took to Twitter to attempt to manifest a LiLo sighting at the fictional White Lotus resort. "Lindsay Lohan for WHITE LOTUS Season 3, obviously," wrote Evan Ross Katz, and there are literally hundreds of tweets like his out there.

And now? Twitter sleuths have uncovered some potential evidence that their dream might actually come true. Let me explain.

It has just been confirmed that season 3 will be set in Thailand. Since the concept of the series is that it happens in a fictional luxury resort named The White Lotus, it's almost certain that the third season will also be filmed in a real-life luxury hotel. (I mean, it would actually be a real curveball if it wasn't.)

Anywho, Twitter user Robert Kesler quote-tweeted Variety, which first broke the news of the Thailand setting, with three images. The first was a screenshot of a tweet that read, "The Amanpura in Phuket just suddenly closed for 2 months. 99% it's there"

The second image showed what the resort looks like, and the third image was taken from Lohan's Instagram account: a photo of her seemingly meditating at this exact resort.

This photo of the actress was taken in 2017, so it's not like she's there right now, but still, White Lotus director Mike White is a smart guy. It's certainly not out of the question that he would have thought to make this very smart casting move.

Here's hoping!