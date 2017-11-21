Today's Top Stories
1
14 Women Who Should Replace Disgraced Men
2
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What to Buy When
3
Why “Effortless” Beauty Is a Bullshit Myth
4
12 Fashion Trends That Defined 2017
5
Chelsea Clinton on the Horror of Elephant Trophies

FYI, Lady Gaga's Fiancé Has a Massive Tattoo of Her Face

Casual/normal/what, you don't?

Shutterstock
Nov 21, 2017

Lady Gaga is engaged to be married, and the relationship appears to be *extremely* permanent. Partially because her fiancé Christian Carino has a massive tattoo of her on his arm.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The ink was first spotted by the above fan account, and was confirmed to be the real deal by an Us Weekly source. The tattoo in question features Gaga in pigtails, and Carino has been sporting it for a while now.

Here's a bigger version of that cute hugging photo, by the way:

YATLOML

A post shared by @christiancarino on

Gaga and Carino (a CAA talent agent) got engaged this summer, though apparently wedding plans are on hold until the singer regains her health from a recent bout of chronic pain.

Related Story
Lady Gaga Is Engaged to Christian Carino
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Rumored Celebrity Couples We *Hope* Are Real
Beyoncé Is Officially the Richest Woman in Music
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez Matches Her New Hair to Her Dress
Kate Middleton Borrowed the Queen's Pearl Choker
JLaw Says She Felt "Gang-Banged by the Planet"
Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Victoria's Secret Show
Bella Hadid Had a Nip Slip at VS Fashion Show
11 Times Movies Were Dragged for Sexism in 2017
Harry Styles' Dancing Is the Best Part of VSFS
The Best Twitter Reactions to Niall Horan's Hat