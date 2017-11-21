FYI, Lady Gaga's Fiancé Has a Massive Tattoo of Her Face

Lady Gaga is engaged to be married, and the relationship appears to be *extremely* permanent. Partially because her fiancé Christian Carino has a massive tattoo of her on his arm.

Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend Christian has a tattoo of her on his arm. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNZCC4Bi — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 17, 2017

The ink was first spotted by the above fan account, and was confirmed to be the real deal by an Us Weekly source. The tattoo in question features Gaga in pigtails, and Carino has been sporting it for a while now.

Here's a bigger version of that cute hugging photo, by the way:

Gaga and Carino (a CAA talent agent) got engaged this summer, though apparently wedding plans are on hold until the singer regains her health from a recent bout of chronic pain.