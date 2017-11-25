Kim Kardashian Just Revealed Who Would Play Her in a Movie

It's a little hard to imagine anyone taking on the role of Kim Kardashian West in a movie about her life. The iconic reality star is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, after all. And as she has so many famous siblings, it's easy to assume that she might want Kylie Jenner to play her in a movie biopic. However, Kim had a surprising answer when asked the question in a recent interview.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When asked by an Extra host if Jennifer Lawrence could play her in a biopic of her life, Kim responded, "Of course she could. She's the best actress." Which sounds like an Oscar winning role, doesn't it?

The suggestion isn't all that surprising, considering Lawrence is such a huge fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Lawrence recently had the chance to interview Kim, and covered everything from KKW Beauty products looking like dildos, to whether Kim and Kanye fart in front of one another. Clearly, this is a match made in heaven.

Getty

While a movie about Kim's life hasn't been greenlit just yet, it's surely only a matter of time.