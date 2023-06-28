Adam Sandler Brought His Wife Jackie and Lookalike Daughter Sunny to 'The Out-Laws' Premiere

Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler and Adam Sandler at the premiere of "The Out-Laws" held at Regal L.A. Live on June 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores / Getty)
Adam Sandler delighted fans this week when he brought two plus ones to the premiere of The Out-Laws: his wife Jackie and his daughter Sunny, 14, who could not look more like her mother if she tried.

The three Sandlers posed together throughout the night, as well as with Out-Laws star Nina Dobrev. FYI, the movie also stars Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan and Poorna Jagannathan (who rose to fame on Never Have I Ever). Adam Sandler served as a producer for the feature.

For the occasion, Adam characteristically dressed down in a blue and white Hawaiian shirt, leaving the dressing up to his wife and daughter (Jennifer Aniston was sadly not on hand to tell her longtime friend off for this move).

Jackie stunned in a silky off-white mini slip dress paired with an oversized off-white tailored blazer, while Sunny looked lovely in Reformation's Frankie ankle-length silk dress in the "Porcelain" colorway, i.e. a pale blue with a white floral pattern. Both ladies wore their hair down and lightly waved.

Adam and Jackie are also parents to eldest daughter Sadie, 17, and all four Sandlers will be starring in upcoming movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah together, which premieres on Netflix this August.

Recently, funnyman Adam made headlines for the very earnest message he sent his wife on Instagram on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary.

He wrote, "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

BRB, sniffling uncontrollably.

