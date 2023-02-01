Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Body-Swapping in an Upcoming Comedy, And It Might Be the Best News I've Ever Received

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are body-swapping in an upcoming comedy.

While that's very much all you need to know in order to begin your personal process of jumping up and down with joy, I'm sure many of you will be curious as to the who, what, when and how of it all.

Here's the movie-insider scoop, as reported by Deadline: Director Max Barbakow pitched this concept (Roberts and Aniston switch bodies à la Freaky Friday, unbridled fun ensues) to a selection of studios and streamers last week. Said studios and streamers fought for the right to distribute the movie (shock), and Amazon won the auction (presumably by offering the most money—I don't know how these things work, but that would make sense to me).

The movie will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, which was co-founded by Margot Robbie of all people. So yeah, this is gonna be big.

Barbakow's name may not be familiar, but he directed the super fun Groundhog Day-style 2020 rom-com Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg. (To be absolutely clear, he did not direct Groundhog Day. I'm assuming he was a child at the time.)

As we all know, both Roberts and Aniston are excellent/iconic comedy leads, therefore this movie promises to be everything you might have dreamed of—especially if you're one of those people hankering for a Freaky Friday reboot.

As a refresher, Roberts starred in Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and My Best Friend's Wedding among many others, while Aniston starred in Along Came Polly, We're The Millers and He's Just Not That Into You, again among many others.

The two actresses have worked together in the past, in the 2016 movie Mother's Day. Also, from the looks of their interactions at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, they are basically besties. I love this for me.