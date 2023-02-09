Jennifer Coolidge Would Definitely Be "On Board" to Film 'Legally Blonde 3'

Jennifer Coolidge was iconic as the nail tech Paulette in Legally Blonde 1 and 2.

So with mounting interest for a third installment of the cult series, of course people are wondering if the White Lotus actress would participate.

Coolidge was recently named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, and spoke to Extra about what this meant to her.

"Everyone loved you in Legally Blonde, and Reese Witherspoon has said there is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge. What do you say to that? If you get asked, would you be on board?" the interviewer asked her.

"Of course I would be on board," Coolidge replied. "I have to say, I've been hearing about it for a long time. Maybe it really is happening at this point, and I would love to do it. I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3."

A source recently told Us Weekly that this project really might be happening.

“Reese [Witherspoon] adores her," the insider said. "They’re determined to get Legally Blonde 3 off the ground and they see each other plenty and have become good friends. [Coolidge is] very much at peace and so excited about this next chapter."

Speaking about why this particular Woman of the Year award was significant for her, Coolidge explained candidly, "I was a hostess at a restaurant here in Cambridge for a long time when I was in my teens.

"I was like 18 or whatever, and you know, to be sort of walking by all these great Harvard buildings and knowing that my dad went here... you know, there were some times when I felt like, you know, it wasn't going to go very well.

"I don't know, it just has this whole thing of, like, my feelings as a young person, being extremely hopeful and having giant dreams, and then, you know, having very, very low moments too. And then to be here tonight and, I don't know, it was all worth it. It was all worth it."

Ugh, she deserves all the happiness.