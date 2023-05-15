Nicholas Hoult Told Toni Collette He Still Thinks of Her as His Mom When He Watches One of Her Movies

TW: Mentions of depression, suicidality.

Toni Collette is reminiscing on what it was like filming About a Boy, the 2002 movie she starred in alongside Nicholas Hoult and Hugh Grant.

The actress appeared in Entertainment Weekly's "Role Call," in which actors look back on their most iconic roles and reveal previously unknown facts about them.

In About a Boy, Collette plays a single mother who struggles with depression as she tries to raise her 12-year-old son, played by Hoult. As she thought back to filming that movie, she revealed that she and Hoult maintain something of a mother-child bond to this day.

"I love watching Nick Hoult grow and soar and evolve as an actor and as a person," she said.

"I'm so proud of him. It's so funny being the mother to so many different kids and still having those kind of maternal feelings and caring about them and watching them as they get older."

Collette also played a mother in Hereditary and Little Miss Sunshine, among others.

She also revealed that Hoult has an interesting habit when he watches movies starring Collette.

"I ran into him, actually, at a Vanity Fair party for the Oscars a few years ago," she recalled.

"We're standing in the middle of the dance floor, everyone's dancing around us, we're completely still, and he goes, 'You know what? Every time I see you in a movie, I'm like, That's my mom! That's my mom!' It's so funny, because that's how I feel about him!"

Being an actor sounds so weird and so cool in equal measure.