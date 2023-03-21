Alicia Silverstone Would Totally Do a Sequel to The '90s Rom-Com She Starred In Opposite Brendan Fraser

Alicia Silverstone is most famous for her culture-shaping role as Cher Horowitz in 1995 rom-com classic Clueless, but of course her career spans beyond that single movie.

In 1999, Silverstone starred opposite 2023 Oscar winner Brendan Fraser in a completely bonkers-looking rom-com titled Blast From the Past. The movie sees Fraser's character born and raised in a bomb shelter, where he and his family live for 35 years before he first sees the light of day (the streets of Los Angeles). It gives a bit of a Kimmy Schmidt vibe, as the protagonist becomes accustomed to things like... the sky, cars, windows.

It's ridiculous and amazing, and from the looks of the trailer, I love it already.

Anyway, there could be more to love in the future, because Silverstone just appeared at '90s Con this past weekend, and was asked if she'd be down to do a sequel.

"With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun," she said (via Variety).

"I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he’s so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it’s part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him. So yes, I’m happy to do that."

Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his part in controversial movie The Whale.

Silverstone, as for her, reprised her role as Cher Horowitz this year for a Super Bowl ad for cashback platform Rakuten. So, if you ask me, the time for Blast From the Past 2 is now.