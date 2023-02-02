Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Almost "Killed" Her During a Lap Dance for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Salma Hayek stars in Magic Mike's Last Dance, out Feb. 10, alongside Channing Tatum, and it sounds like filming went a little less smoothly than you might expect.
"It was also challenging. Technical," Hayek remarked to Jimmy Kimmel during a recent appearance on his late-night show.
The host didn't have a hard time believing her on that point. "It seemed a little bit dangerous, actually," he said.
Hayek then confirmed, "It was. You know, there's one part that's not in it where I'm upside down.
"My legs had to be somewhere, but upside down one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so I—in the rehearsal, I went head down, almost hit my head.
"He held onto my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants—he was pulling my... my pants were going away, and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment.
"So instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants, and he's like, 'Put your hands up! Put your hands up!' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no!' 'Hold onto my legs,' I'm like, 'No, no, no!' until everybody came in and kind of took me away from him and he said, 'What's wrong with you?'
"I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'"
Death by lap dance? That's one that I haven't read about in the news so far.
Anyway, apart from this incident, it sounds like making this movie was a real treat for Hayek, who says she hadn't really had a lap dance before this.
"I mean, if you're gonna start somewhere, why not Channing?" she said, making points.
"But you know what, I deserve it. Because I had to play the stripper in so many movies before and now I just got to sit down and enjoy! I don't take my clothes off."
Living her best life, as per.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Get to Know the Cast of Breakout Korean Survival Show 'Physical: 100'
Meet the contestants of Netflix's thrilling Korean survival competition show.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Mila Kunis Called Ashton Kutcher Out on His Behavior During Marriage to Demi Moore
She's always been a straight-talker.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jane Fonda Assumed She "Wouldn't Live Past 30," She Revealed on the 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast
She went through dark times as a young woman.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Body-Swapping in an Upcoming Comedy, And It Might Be the Best News I've Ever Received
Clearly, I've lived an uneventful life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anne Hathaway Says It's "Thrilling" to See How Excited Fans Are for 'Princess Diaries 3'
So is it out yet, or...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Had a 'Mean Girls' Reunion and Discussed Whether Tina Fey Is Too Busy for a Sequel
At this point, this movie is going to be crowdfunded...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Would Love to Film a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Let's do it, then???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Feast Your Eyes on Ryan Gosling as Ken in Upcoming Movie 'Barbie'
Why does that bleached hair look so good on him?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
22 Captivating Films About Royal Life
Once you've finished 'The Crown,' cue up one of these royally good films.
By Nicole Briese
-
Olivia Wilde's Movie Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Officially Has a Release Date
Trying and failing not to scream.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sandra Bullock Revealed the Movie She's Embarrassed About Making
Also Daniel Radcliffe was in two minds about 'Harry Potter.'
By Iris Goldsztajn