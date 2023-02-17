Jennifer Grey Spotted Someone Watching 'Dirty Dancing' on a Plane on Valentine's Day

Jennifer Grey was on a plane this Valentine's Day, when she spotted the passenger in front of her enjoying a private screening of Dirty Dancing, the movie for which Grey is most known.
Grey, of course, famously portrayed Frances "Baby" Houseman in the cult 1987 dance rom-com—Baby as in, "nobody puts Baby in a corner."
The actress revealed this lovely coincidence via Instagram, where she posted a short video of a passenger's back, watching Dirty Dancing on the plane's media system.
Grey captioned the video, "on a plane this valentine’s day and lookit what i spy with my little [eye emoji]!! #dirtydancing"
Actress Tracy Pollan commented, "Could not love this more. Oh, and that was me." It's unclear whether that was actually her on the flight, or whether this is some sort of inside joke I don't understand (I checked her iMDb, BTW, because I'm a professional—Pollan does not appear in Dirty Dancing, so there goes that theory).
Other commenters thought this was a hilarious and adorable coincidence. Sports commentator Rich Eisen quipped, "Nobody puts Baby on a bulkhead!"
Someone else commented, "Please tell me you tapped her on the shoulder and said 'hi' lol"
Another person added, "To think she doesn't realise the one and only baby is sat right behind her, I'd have spotted you the moment you sat down ... so cool"
Someone else reiterated that sentiment, writing, "If only she knew who is sitting right behind her"
Seeeriously.
A post shared by Jennifer Grey (@jennifergrey) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Anyway, there's more good news for Dirty Dancing fans these days: A sequel is happening, and Jennifer Grey will be participating, though we don't when it will be out exactly. Grey recently opened up about it having to be perfect, in honor of her late costar Patrick Swayze, who sadly passed away in 2009.
"We're not giving up any dates at the moment because… really, what I'm doing, my whole job with this, is to get it right, get it really right, in Patrick's honor, in honor of all of the fans' relationship with the movie. If you're going to do that movie again, it has to be right," Grey told Good Morning America (via Entertainment Weekly).
"It's definitely happening. I'm very excited to say that. It's something I refuse to do unless it's perfect, so I'm doing my very best to make sure we honor it."
Take your time, Jenny, take your time.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Took George and Charlotte to the 'Rings of Power' TV Set During Their School Break
Apparently William is a huge fan?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eyeshadows for a Perfect Eye Makeup Look, Every Time
Gorgeous eye makeup that won't cost you more than $20.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Our Beauty Director Swears By This Sweet-Scented Shampoo For Reviving Her Natural Curls
Keep those curls hydrated.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Jennifer Coolidge Would Definitely Be "On Board" to Film 'Legally Blonde 3'
YES!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Almost "Killed" Her During a Lap Dance for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
LOL, Salma.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Body-Swapping in an Upcoming Comedy, And It Might Be the Best News I've Ever Received
Clearly, I've lived an uneventful life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anne Hathaway Says It's "Thrilling" to See How Excited Fans Are for 'Princess Diaries 3'
So is it out yet, or...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Had a 'Mean Girls' Reunion and Discussed Whether Tina Fey Is Too Busy for a Sequel
At this point, this movie is going to be crowdfunded...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Would Love to Film a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Let's do it, then???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Feast Your Eyes on Ryan Gosling as Ken in Upcoming Movie 'Barbie'
Why does that bleached hair look so good on him?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
22 Captivating Films About Royal Life
Once you've finished 'The Crown,' cue up one of these royally good films.
By Nicole Briese