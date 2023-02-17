Jennifer Grey Spotted Someone Watching 'Dirty Dancing' on a Plane on Valentine's Day

Jennifer Grey was on a plane this Valentine's Day, when she spotted the passenger in front of her enjoying a private screening of Dirty Dancing, the movie for which Grey is most known.

Grey, of course, famously portrayed Frances "Baby" Houseman in the cult 1987 dance rom-com—Baby as in, "nobody puts Baby in a corner."

The actress revealed this lovely coincidence via Instagram, where she posted a short video of a passenger's back, watching Dirty Dancing on the plane's media system.

Grey captioned the video, "on a plane this valentine’s day and lookit what i spy with my little [eye emoji]!! #dirtydancing"

Actress Tracy Pollan commented, "Could not love this more. Oh, and that was me." It's unclear whether that was actually her on the flight, or whether this is some sort of inside joke I don't understand (I checked her iMDb, BTW, because I'm a professional—Pollan does not appear in Dirty Dancing, so there goes that theory).

Other commenters thought this was a hilarious and adorable coincidence. Sports commentator Rich Eisen quipped, "Nobody puts Baby on a bulkhead!"

Someone else commented, "Please tell me you tapped her on the shoulder and said 'hi' lol"

Another person added, "To think she doesn't realise the one and only baby is sat right behind her, I'd have spotted you the moment you sat down ... so cool"

Someone else reiterated that sentiment, writing, "If only she knew who is sitting right behind her"

Seeeriously.

Anyway, there's more good news for Dirty Dancing fans these days: A sequel is happening, and Jennifer Grey will be participating, though we don't when it will be out exactly. Grey recently opened up about it having to be perfect, in honor of her late costar Patrick Swayze, who sadly passed away in 2009.

"We're not giving up any dates at the moment because… really, what I'm doing, my whole job with this, is to get it right, get it really right, in Patrick's honor, in honor of all of the fans' relationship with the movie. If you're going to do that movie again, it has to be right," Grey told Good Morning America (via Entertainment Weekly).

"It's definitely happening. I'm very excited to say that. It's something I refuse to do unless it's perfect, so I'm doing my very best to make sure we honor it."

Take your time, Jenny, take your time.