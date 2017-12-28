Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Just Deleted All Evidence of Her "25 Days of Christmas" Pictures on Instagram

Guess it's not her...aesthetic?

Getty
Dec 28, 2017

In very important news this Thursday, Kim Kardashian completely wiped her Instagram account clean of the "25 Days of Christmas" Instagram posts she has been blessing us with throughout December.

No word on why Kardashian West has completely deleted the pictures, but we have a feeling it could have something to do with the internet wondering why her reportedly pregnant 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner didn't make an appearance.

DAY 24 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

As of now sister Kourtney Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner, have kept the posts up on their Instagram accounts. Time will tell if we find out an alternative reason behind Kardashian's decision to remove the photos.

