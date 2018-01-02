Today's Top Stories
Why Kylie Jenner Didn't Ring in the New Year with Travis Scott

Time to read into everything.

Getty
Jan 2, 2018

Due to the fact that Kylie Jenner has essentially been in low-key hiding since her reported pregnancy was announced, everyone is dramatically speculating about her relationship status with Travis Scott. Which seems pretty unfair (have we become so dependent on social media that the only logical conclusion when a couple stops taking selfies together is that they've broken up?!) and also seems pretty off base considering the fact they they were spotted at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party.

All that aside, Travis played a show on New Year's Eve, and Kylie was not in attendance—which means they didn't get to ring in 2018 together. TMZ reports that Travis played his show in Miami, where several of Kylie's friends—including Justine Skye, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Hailey Baldwin—were seen.

While some corners of the internet are convinced that this means Kylie and Travis broke up, TMZ also reports that Kylie wasn't there because she's too far along in her pregnancy. Which puts a bit of a hiccup in the theory that she already had her baby, right? Right. Maybe.

