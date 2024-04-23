Dua Lipa has tried her fair share of spring 2024 trends in recent weeks. Like Hailey Bieber, she's experimented with the no-pants look; like Gigi Hadid, she's put her own twists on corporate blazers and trousers. This week, Lipa's plucking a look with "Future Nostalgia" from the runways and endorsing the metallic silver bag trend.
On Tuesday, April 23, Lipa graced the streets of New York City in a palette of grays and dusty blues. For the on-the-go occasion, the 29-year-old dressed in a fitted ribbed top and a high-slit skirt layered over a pair of sheer tights. To keep warm, she threw a relaxed denim jacket over her shoulders and slipped into a pair of sleek high-knee boots.
However, it was her choice of metallic accessories that took center stage. To complete her outfit, the singer flaunted bold silver jewelry and clutched a luminous bag. Although the details of Lipa’s look haven’t been confirmed by her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, it’s safe to assume that the purse is Gucci’s Horsebit Embellished Metallic Leather bag (which hails from the brand’s Fall 2023 collection).
Whether she intended to do so or not, Lipa fully embraced the sizzling silver trend, which has been going strong in street style for some time now. (Thank last year's Renaissance tour, which had a silver dress code, and runway collections from Coperni to Isabel Marant.)
Dua Lipa isn’t new to test-driving trends, of course. Just a few weeks ago, the "Levitating" singer made an appearance in London while rocking the no-pants trend. She swapped a pair of bottoms for tights and styled a green Ferragamo leather jacket over a micro mini dress.
Not too long before her pantsless moment, Lipa leaned into the lingerie dressing trend while on a date with her boyfriend Callum Turner. The singer stunned in a red corseted mini dress which peeked out beneath an oversized leather jacket.
Watch this space: While Dua Lipa promotes her upcoming album Radical Optimism, she's likely to test-drive even more of the year's biggest trends.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes engaging stories ranging from shopping pieces to trend reports. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren covered fashion and beauty for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor, with a specific focus on e-commerce. She also held editorial roles at Town & Country, Into The Gloss, and Philadelphia Style Magazine. Lauren earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a minor in Journalism, from the University of Pennsylvania. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
