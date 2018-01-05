Today's Top Stories
1
Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President
2
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards
3
Inside the Making of 'Lady Bird'
4
The Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time
5
The Coolest New Tech Gadgets of 2018

Donald and Melania Trump Reportedly Lived Apart in Trump Tower and Still Go "Days" Without Contact

Even more excerpts from 'Fire and Fury' have been released, and they're something else.

Getty
Jan 5, 2018

More shocking revelations have come out from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a new book by Michael Wolff that is absolutely explosive in its reporting on how Donald Trump allegedly runs his life and presidency.

Among the subjects Fire and Fury tackles, the book takes a dive into the POTUS' relationship with Melania Trump, or rather, lack thereof. Wolff writes that the pair go days without speaking, and lived in Trump Tower together without even seeing each other.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"Donald Trump's marriage was perplexing to almost everybody around him—or it was, anyway, for those without private jets and many homes. He and Melania spent relatively little time together. They could go days at a time without contact, even when they were both in Trump Tower."
Getty

He also writes that, "Often she did not know where he was, or take much notice of that fact. Her husband moved between residences as he would move between rooms."

The book also dives into the way Trump speaks about Melania and views her role in their marriage: that of a Trophy Wife.

"He spoke of Melania frequently when she wasn’t there. He admired her looks—often, awkwardly for her, in the presence of others. She was, he told people proudly and without irony, a 'trophy wife.' And while he may not have quite shared his life with her, he gladly shared the spoils of it. 'A happy wife is a happy life,' he said, echoing a popular rich-man truism."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This has been another edition of "WTF is happening in the White House."

Related Story
Ivanka Trump's Secret Plan to Run for President
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Best Netflix TV Shows to Binge
The British Wedding Traditions You Need To Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
JLaw and Emma Stone Met Through a Stalker
English Royal Zara Tindall Expecting Second Child
Serena Williams Withdraws from the Australia Open
Caitlyn Jenner Doesn't Trust the Kardashians
How Khloé Kardashian Realized She Was Pregnant
The Kardashians Pressured Khloé to Lose Weight
Who Every 'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Is Dating
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Do Hot Yoga