Netflix's latest breakout hit, the true crime drama Baby Reindeer from creator, writer, and star Richard Gadd, is based on a harrowing true story. When he was in his 20s, the Scottish comedian was stalked and harassed by a woman who sent him over 40,000 emails and went on to threaten him and his family. Gadd turned the emotional saga into a superb seven-episode miniseries in which he plays a fictional version of himself named Donny Dunn and Jessica Gunning portrays his stalker, Martha.

After arriving on the streaming giant with little fanfare on April 11, Baby Reindeer has quickly become a surprise hit for the platform, with stellar reviews from critics and garnering 1.4 million views following the first full week since its release, per Variety. Passionate fans have begun clamoring for a second season, but there's a big reason why we won't see more of Donny and Martha's story on screen.

Has 'Baby Reindeer' been renewed for season 2?

The Baby Reindeer ending offers a big reason why the series likely won't return for a second season. After Donny attends the court hearing where Martha pleads guilty, his voiceover reveals that hearing was the last time he ever saw her. That's a very definitive ending on this chapter in Donny's life, and Gadd has also alluded that his ordeal with the real-life Martha met a similar end.

In an April 11 interview with The Times, Gadd briefly spoke on his situation with his stalker, confirming, “It is resolved. I had mixed feelings about it — I didn’t want to throw someone who was that level of mentally unwell in prison.”

Martha (Jessica Gunning) on the day she meets Donny in the Baby Reindeer premiere. (Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

Of course, the official word on whether the series will be renewed can only come from Netflix and Gadd himself. Neither the streamer nor the creator have spoken on a possible Baby Reindeer season 2 as of the time of writing, so it's worth keeping an eye out over the coming months.

Although the seven-episode show was originally billed as a limited series on Netflix, and, according to Deadline, it will be submitted for contention in the Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie categories at the 2024 Emmys.

Meanwhile, Gadd is already working on a new project. Per Screen Scotland, he'll serve as creator and writer on an original, six-part drama, which currently has the working title Lions and has been greenlit by The BBC.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Donny's girlfriend Teri (Nava Mau) is one of his loved ones who gets threatened by Martha in Baby Reindeer. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The official description reads: "When Niall's estranged 'brother' Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults — with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way."

The synopsis teases that the forthcoming series will "capture the wild energy of a changing city," which tackling the question, "What does it mean to be a man?"

Is the 'Baby Reindeer' play available to watch?

Before Baby Reindeer became a miniseries and sleeper hit for Netflix, it first took form as a one-man play, written and performed by Gadd.

Since its debut, the true-crime series has drawn comparisons to Fleabag, another British title that began life as a one-person play. A recording of the theatrical version of Fleabag made its way to cinemas in 2019 and again in 2023, following the release of the Prime Video comedy's second and final season in 2019.

While nothing has been officially announced, it's possible that footage of the Baby Reindeer stage production exists and could receive a special, limited release. For now, the Olivier Award-winning play isn't available to stream, but the Baby Reindeer script book is available to purchase.