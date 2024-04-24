The Spice Girls’ Mini-Reunion at Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party Is a Precursor for a Forthcoming Tour, Sources Say

What better way to ring in turning 50 than with a mini-reunion of the group that skyrocketed you to fame? Well, if you’re Victoria Beckham, that’s exactly what happened this past weekend, when Beckham (aka Posh Spice) and Spice Girls bandmates Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice) took the stage as a fivesome once more and performed their 1997 hit “Stop”—complete with the dance routine and all.

A source speaking to Us Weekly said the impromptu performance was “so special for them” and that the five Spice Girls “are all closer than they have been in years,” they said.

Of the performance last Saturday night at the exclusive London club Oswald’s, Beckham’s husband David wrote on Instagram , simply, “I mean come on.” According to Us Weekly, this is but a small warmup for an upcoming Spice Girls tour, which the outlet writes the five women are currently in rehearsals for. The tour (which, by the way, has not been confirmed by the group—but Mel B has been heavily hinting at something in the works) would mark the first time that all five Spice Girls have performed together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The group was founded in 1994, 30 years ago this year. Three studio albums later, Halliwell Horner infamously left the group in 1998, and the group disbanded in 2001, three years later. They reunited for “The Return of the Spice Girls” world tour from 2007 to 2008 and toured in the U.K. in 2019, but Beckham wasn’t present for it (she was too busy building an empire, we suppose). It is an anniversary year for the group, and the group took to social media last month to mark the milestone. “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!” the group wrote on social media alongside a video montage of the group’s early days. “What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one. #FriendshipNeverEnds,” the hashtag, of course, an homage to their first hit, 1996’s “Wannabe.”

In addition to the Spice Girls, Beckham “was dancing with all of her kids” at her party, a source told Us Weekly—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. (Beckham’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham wasn’t there, but explained her absence on social media.) “She and Cruz even had a sweet slow dance together.”

The source also noted that guests were “surprised” to see Beckham pal Tom Cruise in attendance, telling the publication that their friends “know that Victoria and David are friends with Tom, but he’s so rarely out.” No doubt Cruise is happy he made it to Oswald’s Saturday night—he got to see the Spice Girls perform!

