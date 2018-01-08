Did You Catch Ewan McGregor Thanking His Wife *and* His Girlfriend During the Golden Globes?

Ewan McGregor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his work on Fargo, and ended up pulling a Globes first by thanking both his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis and his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
First, McGregor thanked Mavrakis, saying "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years." He then continued, "There wouldn’t have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead."
The moment drew a lot of chatter on Twitter, and the reaction was best described as shocked.
Winstead and McGregor were spotted together in October, and People confirmed the news of his separation from Mavrakis shortly after.