Today's Top Stories
1
All the Celebrity Babies to Expect This Year
2
Survivors of Assault Shouldn't *Have* to Speak Out
3
13 New Shows with Well-Written Women
4
14 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early
5
Meet the Winners of Our 2018 Image Makers Awards

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught One of Her Employees Trying to Photograph Her

Yikes.

Getty
Jan 16, 2018

Aside from some major baby news, Monday's special episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed a shocking update about reportedly pregnant Kylie Jenner: One of her employees tried to take a photo of her—presumably with the intent to sell.

Kris Jenner got a call from Kylie during the episode, who explained that an employee tried to snap a photo of her while she was hanging in her kitchen, trying to enjoy the privacy of her own home.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
E!

"There's always somebody that's trying to exploit the certain situation, and to have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful," Kris said. "You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all times, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

This certainly explains Kylie's lack of participation in the family Christmas card, as well as her avoidance of the public eye in general. Oh, and if you're wondering what happened to the employee, Kris contemplated having them "arrested."

Related Story
Khloé Kardashian Announced Her Pregnancy on KUWTK
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Fat-Shame Khloé
Selena Gomez's Mom Tried to Stop Woody Allen Movie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Khloé Kardashian Announced Her Pregnancy on KUWTK
21 TV Shows with Female Showrunners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Facts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle TV Movie Happening
Everything Meghan Markle Has Ever Said About Love
Ewan McGregor's Wife Reacts To His Awkward Speech
Rose McGowan Talks Her New Book
Princess Charlotte | ELLE UK The Queen: Princess Charlotte In Charge At Home