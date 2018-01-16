Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were in the Delivery Room When Their Surrogate Gave Birth

It's all smiles for the Kardashian-West family. On Monday, the couple welcomed a baby girl to the world via surrogate, and sources confirm the pair was in the delivery room when the baby was born.

Kardashian, 37, was also reportedly the first person to hold the baby, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She was delivered by Dr. Paul Crane at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., and joined at the hospital by momager Kris Jenner and her sisters (though no confirmation on whether pregnant Kylie Jenner was present).

Kim confirmed the exciting news on her app writing, "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

West, 40, was even spotted smiling today for photographers after paparazzi congratulated him on his third child. No word on the baby's name yet, but we imagine it will only be a matter of days before we find out. Congrats to Kimye, and the rest of the Kardashian-West-Jenner family!