Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Talked Peeing Themselves and Washing Their Butts at the Grammys

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stepped out on the 2018 Grammy Awards carpet (joined by Chrissy's growing baby bump), and they were characteristically candid.
During a delightfully awkward interview with Ryan Seacrest, the couple opened up about their recent toilet struggles. On Wednesday, Chrissy tweeted about running home to pee—only to find her toilet missing.
Chrissy opened up about an accident she had because, well, she's Chrissy Teigen, Czar of Honesty and Truth-Telling: "I thought, Of course this would happen to me, and I peed."
Chrissy's husband, John, explained where the toilet went—the couple were in the midst of having a new Japanese toilet with a bidet installed. The new toilet, as John explained, "washes your butt."
So, yep, that was Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, talking about pants-peeing and butt-washing at a red carpet event for our entertainment.