Meghan Markle Had Plans to Open a Lollipop Company Before Meeting Prince Harry

Things we can all agree on: Meghan Markle is literally living a real-life Cinderella story. But before she was engaged to Prince Harry and just, like, casually chilling with the Queen's corgis, Markle did normal Hollywood actress things. And, in addition to her Hallmark movies, her stint on Deal or No Deal, and her now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan was almost a lollipop-maker. A lollipoper? A lollipopwoman? Who knows, but all of it is amazing.

According to TMZ, back in 2012 Meghan and a friend filed trademark paperwork for a company called "Lali." Their mission: "to sell their own lollipops and drops."

The paperwork was abandoned two years later, presumably because Meghan was busy with Suits. But honestly, if she and Harry want to revive this life plan we are more than here for it. Suggested names include Royal Suckers and Princess Pops. IDK.