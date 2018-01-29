Today's Top Stories
1
Eye-Catching Beauty Looks from the 2018 Grammys
2
These People Think Babies Will Destroy the Earth
3
Why Did Taylor Swift Skip the Grammys? An Analysis
4
Chic Spring Jacket Options to Shop Now
5
The Best Porn Movies with Great Plots

Meghan Markle Had Plans to Open a Lollipop Company Before Meeting Prince Harry

Straight up Willy-Wonka style.

Jan 29, 2018
Getty Images

Things we can all agree on: Meghan Markle is literally living a real-life Cinderella story. But before she was engaged to Prince Harry and just, like, casually chilling with the Queen's corgis, Markle did normal Hollywood actress things. And, in addition to her Hallmark movies, her stint on Deal or No Deal, and her now-defunct blog The Tig, Meghan was almost a lollipop-maker. A lollipoper? A lollipopwoman? Who knows, but all of it is amazing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Meghan Markle's Surprisingly Affordable Manicure

According to TMZ, back in 2012 Meghan and a friend filed trademark paperwork for a company called "Lali." Their mission: "to sell their own lollipops and drops."

The paperwork was abandoned two years later, presumably because Meghan was busy with Suits. But honestly, if she and Harry want to revive this life plan we are more than here for it. Suggested names include Royal Suckers and Princess Pops. IDK.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Make Wedding Speech
Prince Harry Returns to Botswana Without Meghan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Eugenie Postpones Wedding Thanks to Harry
21 Celebrities Who Have Reportedly Romanced Royals
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Kate Middleton Opens Up About Princess Charlotte
Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Meghan Markle Hiring Communications Assistant
The Royal Family Just Announced Royal Wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | ELLE UK Prince Harry and Markle Moving to the Countryside
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's Wedding