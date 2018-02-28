Today's Top Stories
The Ultimate Meghan Markle Shopping Guide

Get all of the soon-to-be royal's chicest looks—from her pre-royal life to her appearances with Prince Harry.

It's not every day you marry a prince, and even rarer to have a natural style that reflects that royal life. Unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's outfits foster a much more modern approach—giving us the sartorial envy we crave and the inspo we need to upgrade our closets. Though it's hard to predict whether Markle's style will evolve once she officially becomes a royal, a few things are certain: her wardrobe is royally unconventional, effortlessly cool, and a true representation of fashion's storytelling power. Consider this your one-stop shop for tracking Markle's style, and shop her chicest looks for yourself ahead.

1 of 50
Getty Images

When: February 28, 2018

What: Meghan attends her first royal event with Harry, William, and Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum.

The Look: Markle opted for a sleeveless navy satin Jason Wu wrapdress, Aquazurra pumps, and Isabel Marant earrings.

2 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Jason Wu, $1,795

SHOP IT

3 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Aquazzura, $750

SHOP IT

4 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Isabel Marant, $90

SHOP IT

5 of 50
Getty Images

When: February 13, 2018

What: Meghan and Harry had their first official joint visit to Scotland. They began the morning by visiting the country's castle.

The Look: Markle chose to wear Veronica Beard trousers underneath a gorgeous Burberry tartan trench coat. She accessorized with a Strathberry East/West bag and Birks rings.

6 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Burberry, $2,895

SHOP IT

7 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Veronica Beard, $495

SHOP IT

8 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Strathberry, $710

SHOP IT

9 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Birks, $1,495

SHOP IT

10 of 50
Getty Images

When: February 1, 2018

What: Markle attended her first black-tie event with Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

The Look: Markle opted out of a dress and blew everyone away in an Alexander McQueen pantsuit and Tuxe blouse.

11 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Alexander McQueen, $1,995

SHOP IT

12 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Tuxe Bodywear, $280

SHOP IT

13 of 50
Getty Images

When: January 18, 2018

What: Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff Castle in Wales to learn more about the culture and heritage of the community.

The Look: Markle stunned in a Stella McCartney coat, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and DeMellier London bag. Belted coats have become an iconic piece in Markle's wardrobe.

14 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Stella McCartney, $1,940

SHOP IT

15 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Tabitha Simmons, $825

SHOP IT

16 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

DeMellier London, $395

SHOP IT

17 of 50
Getty Images

When: January 18, 2018

What: While in Cardiff, Meghan and Harry also visited the StarHub community centre.

The Look: Underneath her Stella McCartney coat, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Theory blouse.

18 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Theory, $198

SHOP IT

19 of 50
Getty Images

When: January 9, 2018

What: Markle attended her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton—the first public event of the year for the couple.

The Look: The soon-to-be royal stepped out with her fiancé in a Smythe coat, Marks & Spencer jumper, Burberry trousers, Birks earrings, and a Jigsaw scarf.

20 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop similar: Fleurette, $680

SHOP IT

21 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Marks and Spencer, $75

SHOP IT

22 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Jigsaw, $46

SHOP IT

23 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Burberry, $650

SHOP IT

24 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Birks, $375

SHOP IT

25 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Sarah Flint, $395

SHOP IT

26 of 50
Getty Images

When: December 25, 2017

What: Harry and Meghan spent Christmas with the Queen along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while attending the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The Look: A Sentaler coat, Club Monaco dress, Birks earrings, Stuart Weitzman boots, and a Chloé bag in the color scheme of our dreams.

27 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Sentaler, $1,295

SHOP IT

28 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Club Monaco, $239

SHOP IT

29 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Stuart Weitzman, $698

SHOP IT

30 of 50
Courtesy
Get the Look

Birks, $5,995

SHOP IT

