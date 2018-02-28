Get all of the soon-to-be royal's chicest looks—from her pre-royal life to her appearances with Prince Harry.
It's not every day you marry a prince, and even rarer to have a natural style that reflects that royal life. Unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's outfits foster a much more modern approach—giving us the sartorial envy we crave and the inspo we need to upgrade our closets. Though it's hard to predict whether Markle's style will evolve once she officially becomes a royal, a few things are certain: her wardrobe is royally unconventional, effortlessly cool, and a true representation of fashion's storytelling power. Consider this your one-stop shop for tracking Markle's style, and shop her chicest looks for yourself ahead.
When: February 28, 2018
What: Meghan attends her first royal event with Harry, William, and Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum.
The Look: Markle opted for a sleeveless navy satin Jason Wu wrapdress, Aquazurra pumps, and Isabel Marant earrings.
Jason Wu, $1,795
Aquazzura, $750
Isabel Marant, $90
When: February 13, 2018
What: Meghan and Harry had their first official joint visit to Scotland. They began the morning by visiting the country's castle.
The Look: Markle chose to wear Veronica Beard trousers underneath a gorgeous Burberry tartan trench coat. She accessorized with a Strathberry East/West bag and Birks rings.
Burberry, $2,895
Veronica Beard, $495
Strathberry, $710
Birks, $1,495
When: February 1, 2018
What: Markle attended her first black-tie event with Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.
The Look: Markle opted out of a dress and blew everyone away in an Alexander McQueen pantsuit and Tuxe blouse.
Alexander McQueen, $1,995
Tuxe Bodywear, $280
When: January 18, 2018
What: Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff Castle in Wales to learn more about the culture and heritage of the community.
The Look: Markle stunned in a Stella McCartney coat, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and DeMellier London bag. Belted coats have become an iconic piece in Markle's wardrobe.
Stella McCartney, $1,940
Tabitha Simmons, $825
DeMellier London, $395
When: January 18, 2018
What: While in Cardiff, Meghan and Harry also visited the StarHub community centre.
The Look: Underneath her Stella McCartney coat, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Theory blouse.
Theory, $198
When: January 9, 2018
What: Markle attended her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton—the first public event of the year for the couple.
The Look: The soon-to-be royal stepped out with her fiancé in a Smythe coat, Marks & Spencer jumper, Burberry trousers, Birks earrings, and a Jigsaw scarf.
Shop similar: Fleurette, $680
Marks and Spencer, $75
Jigsaw, $46
Burberry, $650
Birks, $375
Sarah Flint, $395
When: December 25, 2017
What: Harry and Meghan spent Christmas with the Queen along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while attending the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
The Look: A Sentaler coat, Club Monaco dress, Birks earrings, Stuart Weitzman boots, and a Chloé bag in the color scheme of our dreams.
Sentaler, $1,295
Club Monaco, $239
Shop Similar: Stuart Weitzman, $698
Birks, $5,995