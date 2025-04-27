Princess Lilibet is following in Marie Claire's footsteps by taste-testing Meghan Markle's jam. The little royal made a special appearance on her mom's Instagram Stories, where she shared her review of a freshly-made batch of jam.

Duchess Meghan launched her lifestyle brand, As ever, on April 2, and her products started selling out within minutes. The majority of the Duchess of Sussex's products had already made their debut in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan , which only made fans all the more excited to try them. The As ever store featured $15 flower sprinkles, which are perfect for adorning a multitude of recipes, along with raspberry spread in keepsake packaging for $14.

While fans await the restock of As ever, Meghan appears to have been making a new batch of her raspberry jam recipe with the help of daughter Lilibet. In one of Meghan's Instagram Stories, posted on Saturday, April 26, the camera pans across to Princess Lilibet who can be seen holding a spoon in a bowl, which includes some of the delectable raspberry jam. Duchess Meghan asks for Lilibet's opinion, and the little princess responds, "I think it's beautiful."

Meghan Markle making raspberry jam. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Princess Lilibet does a taste-test. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

Just like her brother Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet has a completely adorable American accent. And as for the little royal's review of Duchess Meghan's raspberry jam, Lilibet appears to agree with a plethora of women who tried the new As ever product and shared their thoughts with Marie Claire.

"I have tried the jam, honey, and tea," Lindsey W. from Texas told Marie Claire editor Kristin Contino. "I could honestly drink the jam straight from the glass jar. I haven't tasted every preserve available, so I can't claim it's the best, but it is pretty fantastic." Magen K. from Mississippi, who purchased the flower sprinkles and raspberry spread, told Contino, "I ended up making mixed berry muffins and added the jam and flowers on top...Edible flowers are cute and a pinch goes a long way."