The Unexpected Connection Princess Diana Has to Meghan Markle's As Ever Rosé

Meghan Markle recently shared the news that her brand, As ever, is adding an exciting new product to its roster: rosé. Following another successful restock of her original As ever products, including preserves, honey, and tea, the Duchess of Sussex is ready to bring her customers a bespoke wine. Plus, royal fans quickly noticed that As ever rosé has an unexpected connection to Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan's As ever rosé will be released at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 1—a date with much significance. Most importantly, Princess Diana's birthday is July 1, meaning that As ever's next launch is extra special. It's unclear whether the release date being on Diana's birthday is intentional, but it's certainly a lovely tribute to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's late grandmother.

According to the official description of As ever rosé, the product features "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish." Fans can apparently expect a "bespoke blend," which "is launching just in time for summer entertaining."

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

While Meghan's As ever product drops often sell out within minutes, fans who have been lucky enough to try the brand shared their honest reviews with Marie Claire's royal editor, Kristin Contino. "I have tried the jam, honey, and tea," Lindsey W. from Texas shared. "I could honestly drink the jam straight from the glass jar. I haven't tasted every preserve available, so I can't claim it's the best, but it is pretty fantastic."

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Lindsey called As ever honey "incredibly luxurious with the honeycomb included," explaining that she's "never had honey with honeycomb in the jar, making it feel like an elevated experience."

Meredith C. from Colorado shared, "I told myself I wasn't going to get the flower sprinkles. Naturally I purchased the flower sprinkles." She continued, "I'm not too proud to say I was heavily influenced by the various ways she used them on her show, With Love, Meghan...The container smells like the fragrant garden I do not have the green thumb for."