Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim Kardashian Amid Cultural Appropriation Controversy

Kim Kardashian has been causing some controversy (apologies: kontroversy) thanks to the fact that she debuted culturally appropriative braids—the style of which she's incorrectly attributing to Bo Derek:

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Understandably, many people find this look problematic (to quote journalist Monique Judge, "You are raising black daughters, so you need to do a better job of respecting the culture"), but Kim appears not to care. At least judging by this Instagram, in which she said as much:

The star has also been clapping back at people who question her new look (specifically Lindsay Lohan), and her sister Khloé is fully supportive.

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

Confidence might look good on Kim, but appropriation with no f*cks given does not.