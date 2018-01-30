Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim Kardashian Amid Cultural Appropriation Controversy

This is not a good look.

Jan 30, 2018
Instagram​

Kim Kardashian has been causing some controversy (apologies: kontroversy) thanks to the fact that she debuted culturally appropriative braids—the style of which she's incorrectly attributing to Bo Derek:

BO WEST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Understandably, many people find this look problematic (to quote journalist Monique Judge, "You are raising black daughters, so you need to do a better job of respecting the culture"), but Kim appears not to care. At least judging by this Instagram, in which she said as much:

Hi, can I get zero fucks please, thanks

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The star has also been clapping back at people who question her new look (specifically Lindsay Lohan), and her sister Khloé is fully supportive.

Confidence might look good on Kim, but appropriation with no f*cks given does not.

