See the First Images of Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl in This Beautiful Tribute Video

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on February 1, 2018. She confirmed the news on Instagram today:

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Immediately following the post announcing the baby's birth, Kylie posted a clip teasing a video that she had made to catch fans up on what the last nine months of her life have been like.

The video chronicles Kylie's pregnancy, taking fans along for everything from her first ultrasound:

YouTube

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To the pregnancy selfies we've all been seeking for months:

YouTube

To the first glimpses of Kylie's daughter:

YouTube

Watch the full eleven-and-a-half minute video below: