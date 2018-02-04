See the First Images of Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl in This Beautiful Tribute Video

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on February 1, 2018. She confirmed the news on Instagram today:
Immediately following the post announcing the baby's birth, Kylie posted a clip teasing a video that she had made to catch fans up on what the last nine months of her life have been like.
The video chronicles Kylie's pregnancy, taking fans along for everything from her first ultrasound:
To the pregnancy selfies we've all been seeking for months:
To the first glimpses of Kylie's daughter:
Watch the full eleven-and-a-half minute video below: