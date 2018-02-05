Kris Jenner Broke Chrissy Teigen's Coffee Table at Her Super Bowl Party

On Super Bowl Sunday, after Kylie Jenner's huge announcement (she gave birth to her daughter on February 1), momager Kris Jenner took some time off to kick back and party.

Specifically, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch hung out with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, joining them for a Super Bowl party at their house. Chrissy made a point of tweeting that the big game felt very uneventful.

This could have everything to do with th fact I’m not drinking but this feels very...uneventful — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2018

The night got decidedly more interesting, however, when Kris expressed her excitement for the game by jumping off Chrissy's coffee table and face-planting on a couch, resulting in a broken coffee table and a makeup-stained couch. Chrissy posted the aftermath to Snapchat.

"If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it,” she said, showing off the broken table and then panning to Kris, who was icing her arm after the spill.

"It's customized now. Yes customized," Chrissy bragged, really selling her "gently used" piece of furniture.

Kris was fully on board. "Very extremely valuable right now," she added. "If anyone is willing to make a bid on this we're willing to let it go."

Some fans would like the chance to buy the table to be real and are even tweeting offers, because of course.