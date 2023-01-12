Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Such lovely news!

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (R) and US singer Cordae arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
(Image credit: Photo by Angela Weiss / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Naomi Osaka has announced her pregnancy to her fans.

The tennis player took to Twitter to share a sonogram, captioned, "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."

Osaka also included a screenshot of her Notes app with the words:

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

She concluded, "Sidenote : I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

Though she didn't mention him in her announcement, Osaka has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019, according to People.

Osaka made headlines in 2021 when she withdrew from the French Open to protect her mental health.

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

