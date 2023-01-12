Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Naomi Osaka has announced her pregnancy to her fans.
The tennis player took to Twitter to share a sonogram, captioned, "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."
Osaka also included a screenshot of her Notes app with the words:
"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.
"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha.
"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."
She concluded, "Sidenote : I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."
Though she didn't mention him in her announcement, Osaka has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019, according to People.
Osaka made headlines in 2021 when she withdrew from the French Open to protect her mental health.
