Jenna Dewan Says Her Marriage to Channing Tatum Is Less Than Perfect

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum seemingly have a pretty perfect relationship (they met on the set of Step Up, so....life is good), but—like anyone else—they have struggles in their relationship. And now, Dewan is opening up about what's not so perfect about their marriage.

"When people say, 'You guys have such a perfect life,' I want to scream and tell them, 'No one's perfect,'" she sad in a recent interview. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa."

I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other."

That said, the pair do find time to get away just the two of them—but a sex schedule is not involved. In case you were wondering. "We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented [sex] schedule," she said. "I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar. We've never done that—it might actually be a good idea."

IDK, still sounds pretty perfectly imperfect.