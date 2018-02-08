Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Decided Not to Live Together

Travis reportedly has his own place and they're co-parenting.

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed their new daughter into the world ('sup, Stormi), but they're putting their relationship on the back-burner and completely focusing on raising their baby girl.

People reports that while the pair are still together, they're not living with each other or ready to take that next step in their relationship.

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

"Kylie and Travis are not officially living together," a source says. "He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy."

The couple—who started dating in April 2017—are also in no "rush" to get married, and are simply "enjoying their little family."

