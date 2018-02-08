Today's Top Stories
Khloé Kardashian Implies That Caitlyn Jenner Won't Meet Her Baby

File under: 👀 .

Lorraine

Khloé Kardashian is 29-weeks pregnant with her first child, and recently appeared on British television show Lorraine for an innocuous interview about her cravings, gestational journey (sorry), and—apparently—Caitlyn Jenner.

In an incredibly awkward moment, the show's host asked Khloé if her estranged relationship with Caitlyn would change following the birth of her child. (Note: Per Caitlyn, they haven't seen each other in two years.)

The reality star/fashion designed quipped, "In what way?" and when pressed on whether her relationship with Caitlyn could be "cemented" through the birth, said, "I don't think that affects anything with Caitlyn. Things are just as they are."

Back in November, Caitlyn Jenner told Piers Morgan that she "doesn't talk to any of [the Kardashians] anymore," though is in touch with her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

