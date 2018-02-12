Blake Lively Reveals She Lost 61 Pounds of Baby Weight

Since welcoming her second child with Ryan Reynolds back in September 2016, Blake Lively revealed in an Instagram on Monday she lost a total of 61 pounds from her pregnancy. The 30-year-old attributes her weight loss to Drive 495 trainer Don Saladino for kicking her "A double S into shape."

Lively captioned the post, "Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud 💪😁💪"



The actress' chic maternity style certainly didn't go unnoticed while she was pregnant with one-year-old Ines Reynolds as well as her first child, three-year-old James Reynolds.