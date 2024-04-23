Celine Dion Addresses That Awkward Taylor Swift Moment at the Grammys

It's been almost three months since the Grammys, and the world can finally lay a certain mystery to rest. The internet may currently be discussing Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, but in February, everyone was fixated on her apparent slight of music legend Celine Dion.

Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys, accompanied by her son, René-Charles Angélil. This was one of the few public appearances she's made since being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (or SPS) in 2022.

But rather than focusing on the presence of the five-time Grammy winner, another internet drama brewed that night, focused on an interaction between Dion and Swift, the recipient of the award.

Swift accepted Album of the Year from previous award winner Dion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So what exactly happened at the Grammys between Swift and Dion? In the widely circulated clip, Swift can be seen hugging her collaborators onstage, before she takes the trophy from Dion's hands without looking at her. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer looks a little taken aback by it all, and viewers back home were not impressed.

"Sorry Swifties. But Taylor could’ve took one second and even acknowledge the legend that is Celine. I like Taylor, but this was not OK," one user captioned the video.

Others defended the Midnights singer, explaining the situation for their idol. "Was she clearly distracted by someone behind her at the exact moment Celine Dion handed her the award? 100000%," a user wrote.

"Stop overanalyzing her every move looking for proof that she should be hated because you already don’t like her," another complained.

Swifties also pointed out that she stood up and cheered excitedly for Dion when the music legend took the stage, displaying clear respect and admiration for the singer. Additionally, the two artists embraced and were photographed backstage.

The two record-breaking singers seem to be on good terms, if this photo is any indication. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what did Dion have to say about it? She spoke to Vogue France about the night in question and her experience presenting this award.

“It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honor,” Dion said. “That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again.”

“It took a lot, a lot out of me," she continued. "But my son, René Charles, RC, came and gave me his support. And to present the award, the album of the year, to Taylor Swift, it was an honor because she’s having the time of her life and I’m the one who’s presenting it to her. But it’s always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation." It doesn't seem like she took any offense to that confusing moment.

Dion is working hard to return to what she loves most: performing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dion also addressed her outfit for the night, which was a very intentional choice. “I was like, ‘You can walk onstage with a coat? Oh yeah! You can do whatever you want in fashion, have a good time, wear that coat, own that coat, go for it.’ And it made me feel better for a moment to hold onto this coat, to hide myself a little bit from all these little things,” she said. (Dion wore a mustard yellow Valentino coat over her gown, and looked incredible.)

SPS is a rare neurological disorder that causes random muscle stiffness and painful spasms that often worsen over time, according to Johns Hopkins . Dion shared her experiences with this disorder in a moving post on Instagram in recognition of International SPS Awareness Day.

She spoke about her struggles with the autoimmune disorder to Vogue France and how privileged she feels. "People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments," she acknowledged. "I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me."

Dion is unsure whether she will tour again, but she still hopes to. She undergoes athletic, physical, and vocal therapy five days a week. For now, she is fighting each day: "My dream is to live in the present," she said. "One day at a time. I am truly very lucky."