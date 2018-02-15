Amy Schumer Secretly Weds Chef Chris Fischer

Our favorite celebrity weddings are the ones that happen right under our noses. (The intrigue!) And, according to US Weekly, Amy Schumer secretly married chef Chris Fischer during a private wedding in Malibu on Tuesday, February 13.

A couple hours after the news broke, Schumer posted an Instagram of their wedding with the caption, "Yup," and showed off her gorgeous gown. Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance, along with some very cute pups. (It's casual.)

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

News of the pair's relationship was only confirmed back in November when they were spotted at a romantic dinner date in New York City. Schumer, 36, previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch—whom she split up with back in May after a little over a year of dating.

Congrats to Amy and Chris!