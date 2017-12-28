Prepare Yourself: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Starring in a New Music Video Together

Jay-Z has released a teaser for his new music video "Family Feud," and the whole family (almost) makes an appearance. Posted on Tidal's twitter page, the new teaser features Beyoncé, who is also featured in the track, and their daughter, Blue Ivy.

Sadly, Rumi and Sir Carter do not appear in the video teaser, but there's still plenty of moments between Bey and Jay to make the clip worthwhile. Blue appears in the middle of the clip, walking down a church aisle holding her dad's hand.

At the end of the aisle, you can also see Beyoncé staring straight into the camera while looking toward her husband and daughter.

Beyoncé later appears in a black and white gown while sitting down in a confessional, with her husband on the other side.

It looks like the video is going to be just as personal as the song itself. Jay-Z's song makes a reference to Beyoncé's "Becky with the good hair" lyric from her song, "Sorry."

"Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky," Jay says.

Other scenes also show a man and woman kissing each other until she stabs him on his side, possibly a reference to the cheating rumors that were circulating after the release of Lemonade.

This is Jay-Z's 11th video for his album 4:44, following in the footsteps of his wife, who also created visuals for every single song off her album Lemonade. JAY-Z and Beyoncé are also reportedly currently working on album together.

The music video for "Family Feud" will be released exclusively on Tidal, on December 29.