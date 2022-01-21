Early into 2022, everyone from The Weeknd to Gunna and Chlöe are wasting no time putting us in our capital-F Feelings. Whether you're talking to someone new, reeling from a breakup, or just appreciate a great love song that makes you want to dramatically stare out of a window, find our running list of the best love songs of 2022, below. After that, make sure to bookmark this article for updates on the top new releases throughout the year!

"Here We Go... Again" - The Weeknd ft. Tyler the Creator

It wouldn't be a new The Weeknd album without Abel giving us clues about his dating life (and making us think about our own). "And my new girl, she a movie star / My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell / But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts." He's rumored to be dating Angelina Jolie.

"you & me" - Gunna & Chlöe

Play "you & me" off of Gunna's new album, DS4Ever, to set the vibe for a night in with your S.O. Gunna and Chlöe are rumored to be dating, though Gunna says they're just "really close friends."

"Love It When You Hate Me" - Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear

Raise your hand if you're very much here for the Avril Lavigne renaissance! 🙋‍♀️ Lavigne and blackbear teamed up for "Love It When You Hate Me"—an angsty love song about a toxic relationship.

"oh my love" - FKA twigs

FKA twigs released Caprisongs on January 14. In "oh my love," one of the songs off the 17-track mixtape, the 33-year-old sings about a person she's into that's unsure of what they want. When you're in your feels about somebody not reciprocating the same energy you're giving, play this on repeat.

"Angels" - Thomas Rhett

"Angels" is one of three songs Thomas Rhett released from his upcoming album, Where We Started (out April 1). Here, the country star opens up about the love he feels he doesn't deserve. "You shoulda slammed the door / Changed the lock and said adios / To my selfish heart, tore it apart and left me alone / Don't know why you were patient and wasted good savin' on me / Maybe angels don't always have wings."

